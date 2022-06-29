£25bn from Russian oligarchs frozen in multinational seizure effort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£25bn from Russian oligarchs frozen in multinational seizure effort

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 12.02pm
The superyacht Amadea was seized by the US from a sanctioned Russian oligarch (Gregory Bull/AP)
The superyacht Amadea was seized by the US from a sanctioned Russian oligarch (Gregory Bull/AP)

A multinational task force designed to seize Russian oligarchs’ wealth has blocked and frozen 30 billion US dollars (£25 billion) in sanctioned individuals’ property and funds in its first 100 days in operation, it has been reported.

This was on top of the yachts, other vessels and luxury real estate that had been impounded, as well as 300 billion US dollars (£246 billion) in Russian Central Bank funds that had been immobilised, the US treasury department said.

“We continue to increase Russia’s cost of its war,” the treasury said of the Repo (Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs) task force.

The programme is designed to drain Russia of its resources as the country’s president Vladimir Putin continues his invasion of Ukraine, but civil rights advocates have raised concerns about potential overreach.

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen and attorney general Merrick Garland convened the Repo task force in March in conjunction with a number of other countries, which work together to investigate and prosecute oligarchs and other individuals allied with Mr Putin.

The European Commission has set up its own Freeze and Seize Task Force to work in conjunction with the Repo group.

The collective has worked to impound bank accounts, assets and properties.

For instance, earlier this month, the US announced sanctions on God Nisanov, one of the richest men in Europe, and Alexey Mordashov, one of Russia’s wealthiest billionaires, along with his wife and two adult children.

“Repo members will continue to track Russian sanctioned assets and prevent sanctioned Russians from undermining the measures that Repo members have jointly imposed,” the treasury said.

With sanctions increasing, there are growing concerns that seizures are being carried out on non-Americans outside of the judicial review process, with big consequences for sanctioned individuals who may not be able to challenge the seizures.

Attorney Tom Firestone, who specialises in international investigations for business clients, said seizures “can have consequences for innocent people who have nothing to do with the war — we need to be careful not to penalise innocent people”.

“We’ve seen a tremendous expansion of the sanctions,” Mr Firestone said.

“The US government is going after a variety of targets. There is a lot of uncertainty about where it is all going.”

The American Civil Liberties Union has contested Bills — including the House-passed Asset Seizure for Ukraine Reconstruction Act — that would make seizure of Russian assets easier for the government.

The government said that in a wartime environment that had spawned a worldwide food crisis “we are seeking to maximise the impact of sanctions on designated persons and entities while guarding against spillover that affects global commodities markets and food supplies”.

