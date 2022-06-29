Welsh diplomat witnesses ‘a changed city’ as she returns to war-torn Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Welsh diplomat witnesses ‘a changed city’ as she returns to war-torn Ukraine

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 12.46pm
Welsh diplomat Kate Davenport, who is based in Ukraine, outside a bombed building in Irpin (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office/PA)
Welsh diplomat Kate Davenport, who is based in Ukraine, outside a bombed building in Irpin (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office/PA)

A Welsh diplomat evacuated from Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion has returned to the war-hit country to help reopen the British embassy in Kyiv.

Political adviser Kate Davenport is part of the team reopening the embassy to offer humanitarian and political support to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government in Ukraine.

The embassy was forced to temporarily close shortly before Russia’s invasion on February 24 but Ambassador Melinda Simmons returned to Kyiv on Friday April 29.

Ms Davenport has given a glimpse of what life is like in the Ukrainian capital, which was again targeted by a Russian bombing strike at the weekend.

“We are proud to be back. Ultimately, reopening the British embassy has been about showing the Ukrainians that the UK is literally standing with them every step of the way,” she said.

“The resilience and adaptability of the Ukrainians is plain to see. Kyiv is returning to its pre-war vibrancy – but it’s a changed city.

“With airspace still shut, the long road trip in from the west takes you past the blackened shells of civilian buildings.

“Shrapnel-ridden signs and advertising boards are a sobering testimony to the horror of the first weeks of the invasion in the Kyiv region.

“Air raid sirens sounding several times a day in Kyiv serve as a reminder that Russia’s full-blown onslaught on Ukraine continues and that the city is not immune.

“The relief and happiness of reunions is mixed with deep sadness and grief for individual tragedies – all of us know someone who has perished.

Welsh diplomat Kate Davenport (left) with the British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons outside the British Embassy in Kyiv (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office/PA)
Welsh diplomat Kate Davenport, left, with the British Ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, outside the British embassy in Kyiv (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office/PA)

“We also grieve for the loss of our past life in peaceful Kyiv, which felt carefree and like any other modern European capital, even in the eight years of war in Donbas.”

The 47-year-old was born and raised in Nottinghamshire but strongly identifies as Welsh.

“I do not have a Welsh accent, but I come from an enormous musical family from North Wales,” she said.

“I was immersed in that culture from an early age, and it was meeting Ukrainian singers and dancers at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod that actually first piqued my interest in Eastern Europe.

“I’ve always channelled my Welshness through music and one of my fondest memories of my time in Kyiv was playing the Welsh national anthem at a St David’s Day celebration at the embassy.

“Sadly, we did not get to celebrate it with Ukrainian friends this year because of Putin’s invasion.”

Welsh diplomat Kate Davenport has returned to Ukraine following the Russian invasion (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office/PA)
Kate Davenport has returned to Ukraine following the Russian invasion (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office/PA)

She admitted she could not believe that she had been caught up in an invasion that leaves Europe closer to war than at any point in 70 years.

Ms Davenport, who has lived in Kyiv for four years, said: “I don’t have a place in the UK so my whole life is in my apartment in Kyiv and suddenly you have to decide what to pack in a suitcase and what to leave behind.

“The most important thing was my violin – it’s always been my best tool for diplomacy.

“One of my team literally had Russian soldiers in the street outside and was hiding in the basement with her parents for a good week before making a dash for it.

“Civilian cars were being shot at, so it was incredibly nerve-wracking.”

The UK has pledged £1.3 billion in military and aid support to Ukraine and has now sanctioned more than 1,000 individuals and over 100 entities.

