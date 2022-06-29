Suspect in court accused of murder, attempted rape and robbery of Zara Aleena

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Suspect in court accused of murder, attempted rape and robbery of Zara Aleena

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 2.08pm Updated: June 29 2022, 2.59pm
Jordan McSweeney appeared at Thames Magistrates Court on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A 29-year-old man has appeared in court accused of the murder, attempted rape and robbery of Zara Aleena as her family paid moving tribute to the law graduate.

Jordan McSweeney, of Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, east London, is accused of killing the 35-year-old as she walked home from a night-out along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of Sunday.

He appeared briefly at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, wearing a grey tracksuit and speaking only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

No plea was indicated.

Zara Aleena, wearing a red top and smiling at the camera.
Zara Aleena, who was killed on her way home in the early hours of Sunday (Family handout/PA)

Earlier, Ms Aleena’s family released a powerful tribute in which they said she was a keen walker and believed women should be safe on the streets.

In a statement issued through police, they said: “She walked everywhere. She put her party shoes in a bag and donned her trainers. She walked.

“Zara believed that a woman should be able to walk home. Now, her dreams of a family are shattered, her future brutally taken.”

McSweeney is accused of murder as well as robbing Ms Aleena of her mobile phone, keys and handbag, and attempted penetration without consent.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday for a bail hearing.

Police have said that Ms Aleena suffered severe head injuries and no weapons are thought to have been used.

In the wake of her death her family issued a moving statement in which they also expressed sympathy for other bereaved families who have lost loved ones to violence.

They said: “Sadly, Zara is not the only one who has had her life taken at the hands of a stranger.

“We all know women should be safe on our streets. She was in the heart of her community, 10 minutes from home.

“We all need to be talking about what happened to our Zara, we all need to be talking about this tragedy.

“These last few days have been shocking and unimaginable.

“In a savage, sickening, act she was murdered by a stranger. She’s not the only woman who has lost her life like this.

“In the moment of this tragedy, we extend our deepest sympathy and love to the families of Bibaa Henry; Nicole Smallman; Sarah Everard; Sabina Nessa; Ashling Murphy and many more women.

“We must prevent and stop violence against women and girls.”

Dozens of flowers, cards, candles and banners have been laid out at the scene where Ms Aleena was fatally injured.

One note said: “I am shocked at what happened. I literally drive past here every day as I live around the corner and I just can’t believe this happened to someone as innocent as you.

“Only god knows what you were going through during this ordeal.”

A card apparently from Ms Aleena’s nephew, said: “Love you always.”

Some words on a balloon read: “To Zara, shine bright like the star you are. I love you always.”

Another said: “You are the only person I’ve ever known to light a room. You had the most beautiful soul who never saw bad in anyone.”

