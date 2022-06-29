Pair in court over death of two-year-old girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Pair in court over death of two-year-old girl

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 2.38pm
Two-year-old Lola James died after suffering a ‘catastrophic’ head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020 (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
Two-year-old Lola James died after suffering a ‘catastrophic’ head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020 (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

Two people have denied charges relating to the death of a two-year-old girl.

Kyle Bevan, 30, denied the murder of Lola James, while the toddler’s mother, Sinead James, 29, pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing her death.

They both appeared before Judge Paul Thomas QC at Swansea Crown Court and spoke only to enter their pleas.

Lola James death
Two-year-old Lola James suffered a ‘catastrophic’ head injury at her home in July 2020 and died in hospital four days later (Family handout/Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

A previous hearing heard that Lola suffered a “catastrophic” head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020.

Police were called out on Friday July 17 and Lola died four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.

Judge Thomas said a four-week trial is likely to take place next year before a High Court judge.

He told the defendants: “It is not possible at the moment to set a trial date as there are a number of matters that need to be taken into consideration.

“This trial may not be heard until 2023.”

Bevan, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, was remanded into custody, while James, of Neyland, Pembrokeshire, was released on conditional bail.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier