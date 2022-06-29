Shrimps and worms ‘were among first to recover after largest mass extinction’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Shrimps and worms ‘were among first to recover after largest mass extinction’

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 7.03pm
Shrimps and worms were among the first to recover after the largest mass extinction, a study suggests (David Davies/PA)
Shrimps and worms were among the first to recover after the largest mass extinction, a study suggests (David Davies/PA)

Shrimps and worms were among the first animals to recover after the largest mass extinction, a new study suggests.

Researchers studying ancient seabed burrows and trails discovered that bottom burrowing animals were some of the first to bounce back after the end-Permian mass extinction – around 252 million years ago.

The event killed more than 90% of species on Earth.

It took millions of years for biodiversity life on Earth to return to pre-extinction levels.

But by examining trails and burrows on the South China seabed, researchers from China, the US and the UK pieced together sea life’s revival by pinpointing what animal activity happened when.

Alison Cribb, a collaborator in the study from the University of Southern California, added: “The first animals to recover were deposit feeders such as worms and shrimps.

“The recovery of suspension feeders such as brachiopods, bryozoans and many bivalves took much longer.

“Maybe the deposit feeders were making such a mess of the seafloor that the water was polluted with mud, the churned mud meant suspension feeders could not properly settle on the seafloor, or the muddy water produced by those deposit feeders just clogged the filtering structures of suspension feeders and prohibited them from feeding efficiently.”

Professor Michael Benton, from the University of Bristol’s School of Earth Sciences, a collaborator on the new paper, added: “The end-Permian mass extinction and the recovery of life in the Early Triassic are very well documented throughout South China.

“We were able to look at trace fossils from 26 sections through the entire series of events, representing seven million crucial years of time, and showing details at 400 sampling points, we finally reconstructed the recovery stages of all animals including benthos, nekton, as well as these soft-bodied burrowing animals in the ocean.”

Researchers say the findings matter because the end-Permian crisis was caused by global warming and ocean acidification, and the data reveals the resilience of the soft-bodied animals to high CO2 and warming.

The findings are published in the journal Science Advances.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier