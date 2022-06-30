What the papers say – June 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – June 30

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 6.21am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The publication of the annual “sovereign grant” report showing how much the monarchy cost the public is one of the stories leading Thursday’s papers.

The Daily Mirror reacts to the revelation that the royals cost taxpayers £102.4 million last year, telling them to “reign it in”.

The Daily Mail covers another aspect from the report, writing that Buckingham Palace “buried” a “bullying” inquiry against the Duchess of Sussex towards staff.

The Daily Express adds that a palace insider has responded to reports that between 2011 and 2015 Prince Charles accepted up to 3 million euros (£2.5 million) in cash stuffed in bags from a Qatari Sheikh for his charity. The aide reportedly said it would “not happen again”.

Elsewhere, The Independent carries a report that housing providers have been “cashing in” on houses for the vulnerable.

The Sun‘s front page says friends of the late Dame Deborah James have urged “big-hearted Brits to push her Bowelbabe fund past £10 million as the ultimate ‘thank you’”.

The privatisation of NHS care accelerated by Tory policies a decade ago has corresponded with a decline in quality and “significantly increased” rates of death from treatable causes, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, allies of Boris Johnson fear an inquiry into whether he misled Parliament over partygate risks will become a “kangaroo court” by relying on “hearsay evidence”, The Daily Telegraph writes.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times‘ front page carries comments made by the Bank of England governor that inflation will hit the UK economy harder than any other.

Metro has the latest from the war in Ukraine, reporting that the US has promised to send 100,000 troops to the Russian border as Nato invites Finland and Sweden to join.

And the Daily Star says Nasa scientists have been left baffled over a “mystery spacecraft” that crashed into the Moon, leaving an “odd crater”.

