Home News UK & World

Israel’s parliament dissolves, triggering fifth election in four years

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 9.16am
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, right, and foreign minister Yair Lapid smile ahead of the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament, at the Knesset (AP)
Israel’s parliament has voted to dissolve itself and send the country to the polls in November for the fifth time in less than four years.

Yair Lapid, Israel’s foreign minister and architect of the outgoing coalition government, will become the country’s caretaker prime minister just after midnight on Friday.

He will be the 14th person to hold that office, taking over from Naftali Bennett, Israel’s shortest serving prime minister.

Benjamin Netanyahu
Former PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset ahead of the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament (AP)

The government collapsed just over a year after it was formed in a historic move that saw longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu ousted after 12 years in power by a coalition of ideologically diverse parties, the first to include an Arab faction.

The motion to dissolve passed with 92 legislators in favour, and none opposing, after days of bickering by coalition and opposition lawmakers over the date of new elections and other last-minute legislation.

New elections will be held on November 1.

The move brings a formal end to a political experiment in which eight parties from across the Israeli spectrum tried to find common ground after a period of prolonged gridlock in which the country held four elections in two years.

