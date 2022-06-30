Groom ‘furious’ at BA after case containing wedding outfit not put on flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Groom ‘furious’ at BA after case containing wedding outfit not put on flight

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 12.43pm Updated: June 30 2022, 1.20pm
‘Furious’ groom Farhad Ehtesham hit out at British Airways after the suitcase containing his wedding outfit was not loaded on to his flight from Heathrow to Italy (Farhad Ehtesham/PA)
‘Furious’ groom Farhad Ehtesham hit out at British Airways after the suitcase containing his wedding outfit was not loaded on to his flight from Heathrow to Italy (Farhad Ehtesham/PA)

A “furious” groom has hit out at British Airways after the suitcase containing his wedding outfit was not loaded on to his flight from Heathrow to Italy.

Farhad Ehtesham, 32, from Guildford, Surrey, faces a race against time to be reunited with his baggage before tying the knot in Tuscany on Saturday.

The business development manager told the PA news agency the airline has failed to respond to his messages.

He and his bride-to-be, Rachel, flew from Heathrow’s Terminal 5 to Rome’s Fiumicino airport on Wednesday night.

They carried her dress as hand luggage but checked in a suitcase containing his wedding outfit, which consists of a green jacket with cream linen trousers and a gold-coloured tie.

It also has other crucial items such as presents and decorations, plus clothes for their honeymoon.

Mr Ehtesham said: “The moment we landed, we got an email saying ‘Your luggage is not there, please contact us’.

“That’s when panic starts setting in.

“You might think for clothes you can just buy others and try to claim through insurance, but it’s not that simple.

“I can’t replace a wedding outfit that was planned nine months ahead. It’s just unbelievable.”

The couple were told by airport staff in Rome that the suitcase would be put on the next British Airways flight from Heathrow on Thursday morning, but that was cancelled, and they have been unable to get further updates.

“BA’s website is really terrible because they don’t respond to any messages,” he said.

“Any phone lines just go dead.

“I tried to message them on Instagram, Facebook and so on but got no response.

“We don’t know what to do.”

British Airways said in a statement: “We’re doing everything we can to reunite the customer with their luggage in time for their special day.

“We apologise for the delay and inconvenience caused.”

Asked how he felt about the situation, Mr Ehtesham replied: “I’m stressed, I’m furious.

“I feel like I have no power to do anything about it when they don’t respond to you in any way.

“It’s one of those things you hear about, but you don’t expect it to happen to you, especially before your wedding.

“I can’t explain how infuriating it is.”

The baggage hall at Heathrow Terminal 2 earlier this month (Twitter/PA)

Luggage belonging to thousands of passengers flying from Heathrow this month has not been loaded on to flights.

Images have emerged of a huge pile-up of checked bags at Terminal 2.

The airport said it ordered airlines to cancel 30 flights on Thursday morning because the expected number of passengers was more than it “currently has capacity to serve”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]