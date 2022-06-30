Duchy of Cornwall’s total assets rise by nearly £93 million to £1.2 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duchy of Cornwall’s total assets rise by nearly £93 million to £1.2 billion

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 2.42pm
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at the Duchy of Cornwall Nursery in Lostwithiel, Cornwall (Chris Jackson/PA)
The total assets of the Duchy of Cornwall’s landed estate have risen to more than £1.2 billion – a jump of nearly £93 million since last year, annual accounts have shown.

As heir to the throne, the Prince of Wales is entitled to the Duchy’s profits as his yearly private income, which came to £23 million in 2021/22.

The Duchy’s figures, published on Thursday – the same day as the Sovereign Grant and Clarence House’s – revealed it experienced a “record financial performance” and a quicker than expected “bounce-bank” from the pandemic.

The Prince of Wales makes a speech during a reception at the Duchy of Cornwall Nursery in Lostwithiel, Cornwall (Chris Jackson/PA)

The popularity of staycations amid the Covid crisis boosted income from the Duchy’s holiday cottages with higher than ever seen numbers of bookings, while the Duchy Nursery in Lostwithiel, Cornwall, with its plant nursery and cafe, also had a strong year.

The report said core activities and a record year for trading enterprises had delivered a higher than ever before level of revenue surplus for the Duchy.

The Duchy’s total assets rose by £92,838,000 from £1,115,850,000 in 2020/2021 to £1,208,688,000 in 2021/22.

The Duchy also had record net asset values – which strips out borrowing – of more than a £1 billion, with figures rising to £1,049,069,000, up from £953,823,000 the year before – a jump of £95,246,000.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, during a visit to the Isles of Scilly (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Alastair Martin, the Duchy’s Secretary and Keeper of the Records, said in the report: “After the immense challenges of 2020/21, this year has seen a return to more normal conditions and a record financial performance.

“Indeed, the bounce-back from the pandemic has been quicker than anticipated for many of our tenants, and therefore for us.

“Our trading enterprises at the Nursery in Lostwithiel, Cornwall, and our portfolio of directly let holiday cottages, had a very strong year.

“Many people chose to remain in the UK for their holidays and sought out the quality offer we provide, resulting in record bookings and visits.”

The Duchy of Cornwall – a portfolio of land, property and investments – owns more than 128,000 acres of land across 20 counties in England and Wales, and features £345 million worth of commercial property.

The Isles of Scilly and 67,000 acres of Dartmoor have been part of the Duchy since the 14th century.

It also owns The Oval cricket ground and Dartmoor Prison.

Created in 1337 by Edward III for his son Edward, the Black Prince, the Duchy’s main purpose is to provide an income, independent of the monarch, for the heir apparent.

