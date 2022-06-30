Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in to become first black woman on US Supreme Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in to become first black woman on US Supreme Court

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 5.24pm Updated: June 30 2022, 6.04pm
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts administers the Constitutional Oath to Ketanji Brown Jackson (Supreme Court via AP)
Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in to the US Supreme Court, shattering a glass ceiling as the first black woman on the nation’s highest court.

The 51-year-old, who is the court’s 116th justice, took the place of the justice she once worked for.

Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement took effect at noon on Thursday.

Moments later, joined by her family, Ms Jackson recited the two oaths required of Supreme Court justices, one administered by Mr Breyer and the other by chief justice John Roberts.

President Joe Biden with Ketanji Brown Jackson
“With a full heart, I accept the solemn responsibility of supporting and defending the constitution of the United States and administering justice without fear or favour, so help me God,” Ms Jackson said in a statement issued by the court.

“I am truly grateful to be part of the promise of our great nation. I extend my sincerest thanks to all of my new colleagues for their warm and gracious welcome.”

Chief justice Roberts welcomed Ms Jackson “to the court and our common calling”.

The ceremony was streamed live on the court’s website.

Ms Jackson, a federal judge since 2013, is joining three other women, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett – the first time four women will serve together on the nine-member court.

Ketanji Brown Jackson
President Joe Biden nominated Ms Jackson in February, a month after Mr Breyer, 83, announced he would retire at the end of the court’s term, assuming his successor had been confirmed.

Mr Breyer’s earlier-than-usual announcement and the condition he attached was a recognition of the Democrats’ tenuous hold on the Senate in an era of hyper-partisanship, especially surrounding federal judgeships.

The Senate confirmed Ms Jackson’s nomination in early April, by a 53-47 mostly party-line vote that included support from three Republicans.

Ms Jackson had been in a sort of judicial limbo since then, remaining a judge on the federal appeals court in Washington, DC, but not hearing any cases.

Mr Biden elevated her to that court from the district judgeship to which she was appointed by former president Barack Obama.

Stephen Breyer
Ms Jackson will be able to begin work immediately, but the court will have just finished the bulk of its work until the autumn, apart from emergency appeals that occasionally arise.

That will give her time to settle in and familiarise herself with the roughly two dozen cases the court already has agreed to hear starting in October as well as hundreds of appeals that will pile up over the summer.

The court issued final opinions earlier on Thursday after a momentous and rancorous term that included overturning Roe v Wade’s guarantee of the right to an abortion.

One of Thursday’s decisions limited how the Environmental Protection Agency can use the nation’s main anti-air pollution law to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants, a blow to the fight against climate change.

