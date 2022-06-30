Action needed to help Scots with mental health issues stop smoking – charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Action needed to help Scots with mental health issues stop smoking – charity

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 12.03am
Support to help vulnerable Scots quit smoking is a necessity, a charity has said (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)
Support to help vulnerable Scots quit smoking is a necessity, a charity has said (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Up to half of people experiencing mental health problems in Scotland’s poorest communities are smokers, a report has shown.

The Scottish Government have been urged to act to address the “serious” health inequalities impacting vulnerable Scots.

Leading health charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) Scotland has called on more specialist support to help the estimated 230,000 people with mental health problems to quit smoking.

It follows the publication of the charity’s Closing the Inequality Gap: Smoking and Mental Health report.

The smoking prevalence for people experiencing mental health problems in Scotland’s poorest communities is between 40% and 50%, the report said.

Charity experts have drawn comparisons to the new figures with the general population’s smoking rates back in the mid-1970s.

However, for those in the most affluent areas experiencing mental health issues, the smoking rate is just 4%.

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of Ash Scotland, said the Scottish Government should set a specific key performance indicator and regularly report to show progress of smoking prevalence among people with mental health problems.

The calls come as the Scottish Government gears up to refresh its strategies on improving mental health and address tobacco control in the coming months.

She said: “With almost half of people with a mental health problem in our most deprived communities smoking, our new report is spotlighting a serious health inequalities gap, which needs to be urgently addressed.

“People with mental health and substance misuse issues smoke more, tend to be more addicted to nicotine and find it harder to quit than others in society.

“It is vital that people in this group are supported and empowered to make informed decisions about quitting smoking to improve their health and wellbeing.”

While smoking prevalence is higher among this priority group, they are just as likely to want to quit as the rest of the population, the charity said.

“Going forward, the Scottish Government must ensure that NHS boards are required and resourced to provide specialist person-centred smoking cessation advice to people with mental health problems, and performances are measured to demonstrate successes by those important services are being achieved,” Ms Duffy added.

And it is thought that smoking can actually exacerbate issues for those already experiencing mental health concerns such as depression and anxiety.

The charity’s report also highlighted the work by NHS Lanarkshire to help vulnerable Scots stop smoking.

It offered specialist support for anyone experiencing mental health problems who is ready to quit smoking, as well as dedicated advisers who could assist with nicotine replacement productions.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We recognise the links between smoking, poorer health and mental health outcomes and we will consider the recommendations of this report and all available evidence as we focus on refreshing our Tobacco Action Plan 2023-28 for Scotland.

“Scottish Government officials continue to work with Ash to improve health and mental health outcomes for the population.

“We will publish a refreshed Mental Health Strategy at the end of this year which will present an opportunity to enhance our work on the links between poorer mental health outcomes and smoking.”

