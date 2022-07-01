BBC journalist and wheelchair user Frank Gardner stranded on plane at Gatwick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC journalist and wheelchair user Frank Gardner stranded on plane at Gatwick

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 8.46am Updated: July 1 2022, 9.18am
BBC journalist and wheelchair user Frank Gardner expressed outrage at being left on a plane after it landed at Gatwick (Colin Underhill/Alamy/PA)
BBC journalist and wheelchair user Frank Gardner expressed outrage at being left on a plane after it landed at Gatwick.

The security correspondent was stranded on the aircraft after flying to the West Sussex airport with Iberia Express on Thursday night.

This comes after a passenger with restricted mobility died at Gatwick on June 15.

He fell while going up an escalator after leaving an aircraft without a helper.

Mr Gardner has been left on planes at UK airports several times in recent years.

During the latest incident he posted an image on Twitter from inside the aircraft with no other passengers in sight.

He wrote: “FFS not again! Just back from exhausting week covering Nato summit in Madrid and quelle surprise, I’m still stuck on the plane at Gatwick.

“Iberia crew are gone and a new crew has come onboard.

“Just WHY are UK airports so consistently crap at getting disabled people off planes?”

Frank Gardner
BBC journalist and wheelchair user Frank Gardner (PA)

He added: “It never happens abroad, only in UK.”

Once he was able to leave the aircraft, Mr Gardner wrote: “Off the plane now – only a 20-minute delay which is mild – but ground handlers said ‘nobody told us there was a disabled passenger onboard’.

“Airline, Iberia, insist they did.

“All in all, so tedious and boring!”

A Gatwick spokeswoman said: “We apologise for the delay Mr Gardner experienced on this occasion.

“We have been working closely with our assistance provider, Wilson James, to establish the reasons for this.

“At this stage, it appears there was no special assistance booking from the airline for Mr Gardner.

“However, as soon as we were made aware, the team responded and Mr Gardner received assistance within 20 minutes.

“We strive to provide the best possible service to all passengers so will continue to look into this with Wilson James and the airline concerned.

“We apologise again for any delay Mr Gardner experienced returning from the Nato summit in Madrid.”

Mr Gardner was left partially paralysed after being shot by al Qaida gunmen in Saudi Arabia in 2004.

