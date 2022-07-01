Tottenham confirm Richarlison signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tottenham confirm Richarlison signing

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 9.29am
Richarlison, pictured, has completed a big-money move to Tottenham (Peter Byrne/PA)
Richarlison, pictured, has completed a big-money move to Tottenham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tottenham have completed the £60million signing of Richarlison from Everton.

The Brazil forward has signed a five-year deal at Spurs, moving to London after four years at Goodison Park.

Richarlison has now become Tottenham’s fourth summer signing, following Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma into the north London club.

Football managing director Fabio Paratici has wasted little time in handing Spurs boss Antonio Conte the kind of squad reinforcements the Italian so craved this summer.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit,” Tottenham confirmed in a statement.

“The Brazil international has signed a contract with us until 2027.”

Tottenham are expected to continue pushing for new recruits, with moves for Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence and Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet both mooted.

Spurs are understood to have fended off competition from both Arsenal and Chelsea to complete the high-profile deal for Richarlison.

The 25-year-old will add further competition and depth to Tottenham’s attacking ranks, with Spurs having been keen to recruit a forward who could play right across the frontline for some time.

Richarlison notched 53 goals in 152 games in four years at Everton, joining the Toffees in 2018 after a year at Watford.

Tottenham agreed a fee with Everton for Richarlison late on Wednesday night, before the Brazilian completed a medical on Thursday.

