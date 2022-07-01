London City Airport bids to ease Saturday flight ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London City Airport bids to ease Saturday flight ban

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 1.14pm
London City Airport wants its ban on flights after 1pm on Saturdays to be scrapped (Victoria Jones/PA)
London City Airport wants its ban on flights after 1pm on Saturdays to be scrapped.

The airport is also calling for more flights to be allowed early in the morning and late at night.

It claimed the measures are vital to allow it to meet future demand.

London City Airport chief executive Robert Sinclair
But residents’ organisation Hacan East warned the plans will “anger” local communities.

London City has launched a consultation on the proposals, which will require agreement from the London Borough of Newham, where it is located.

The airport’s hours of operation are currently restricted to 6.30am-10.30pm on weekdays, 6.30am-1pm on Saturdays, and 12.30-10.30pm on Sundays.

Flights could be permitted as late at 10pm on Saturdays under the plans.

The airport wants to increase the number of flights allowed from 6.30-6.59am to be doubled to 12, and for the limit of 400 flights per year for delayed departures and arrivals in the last half hour of operations each day to be relaxed.

Only modern aircraft that are cleaner and quieter than previous models would be allowed to fly in the new operating periods.

London City also wants its annual cap on passenger numbers to be raised from 6.5 million to nine million.

The airport is no longer seeking an increase in the limit on flight numbers as the use of larger aircraft could cater for more travellers.

It expects its annual passenger total to reach three million this year, and 6.5 million by the middle of this decade.

London City chief executive Robert Sinclair said: “London City Airport plays an incredibly important role in quickly and easily connecting London to the rest of the UK and the world for both business and leisure travel.

“The strength of our rebound demonstrates the huge pent-up demand for air travel and the need to plan responsibly for the future.

“Most importantly, following our commitment to be the first net zero airport in London by 2030, these proposals set out how London City and its airlines can meet future demand in a sustainable way.

“In particular, it will accelerate investment in cleaner, quieter, new generation aircraft, for use in the extended periods, delivering the benefit of quieter aircraft to our local community throughout the whole week.”

John Stewart, who chairs Hacan East, said: “Ever since London City opened, residents have had a break from the noise between midday Saturday and midday Sunday.

“There will be anger that the only break now will be for a few hours on Sunday morning.”

