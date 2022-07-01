Wales’ World Cup preparations under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales’ World Cup preparations under way

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 2.26pm
Wales' Gareth Bale (left) celebrates with team-mates after qualifying for the Qatar World Cup following victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier play-off final match at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Wales’ Gareth Bale (left) celebrates with team-mates after qualifying for the Qatar World Cup following victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier play-off final match at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

The UK Ambassador to Qatar has visited Cardiff in support of Wales’ World Cup preparations.

Jon Wilks was meeting officials from Wales Office, Football Association of Wales, Welsh Government and South Wales Police ahead of Wales’ first World Cup finals since 1958.

Rob Page’s team qualified for the competition after beating Ukraine in the play-offs and will see the likes of Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies and Wayne Hennessey play on the world stage.

All three of Wales’ group games against USA, Iran and England will be played in November at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan.

Mr Wilks met with Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford during a visit to Cardiff (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office/PA)
Mr Wilks met with Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford during a visit to Cardiff (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office/PA)

Tickets for the matches are due to be released shortly for sale to supporters club members and the UK Government is encouraging all fans considering going to Qatar to read its travel advice.

“The World Cup will be a hugely historic occasion for Welsh fans, and my Embassy team and I look forward to welcoming the famous Red Wall to Qatar in a few months’ time,” Mr Wilks said.

“I am excited about using this visit to Cardiff to build on our relationships with the Football Association of Wales and Welsh Government, as we work together to support the team and the supporters in their preparations.

“The best thing anyone can do at present is read our Qatar travel advice.

“This contains World Cup-specific information, which will be regularly updated throughout the year and during the tournament itself.

“We want fans to enjoy their experience and they’re more likely to do so if they prepare before they go.”

Gareth Bale (left) and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey celebrate after Wales qualified for the Qatar World (David Davies/PA)
Gareth Bale (left) and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey celebrate after Wales qualified for the Qatar World (David Davies/PA)

Staff at the British Embassy in Doha attended an official flag-raising ceremony on June 16 celebrating Wales’ participation in the World Cup.

Anglesey-born diplomat Daniel Phillips, the embassy’s deputy director of trade and investment, was given the honour of hoisting the Red Dragon at the event.

Mr Wilks was born in Worcestershire but has his own Welsh heritage.

“I have some Welsh ancestry which I was fortunate to reconnect with during my teenage years,” he said.

“There were a few Welsh speaking teachers at my school, who I convinced to help me learn the language, and I was subsequently able to achieve an O-Level in my spare time.

“Living in Qatar, I use my fluent Arabic much more than my rusty Welsh, but I hope I can rebalance that slightly ahead of the tournament.

“With an American wife, a former ambassador herself, the World Cup promises to be quite a lively time in our household with Wales, England and USA all in the same group.

“I’ve told them that I shall be belting out God Save The Queen and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau when England and Wales play the US.”

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart added: “History has been made with Wales qualifying for our first World Cup in 64 years, and I know how many Welsh fans are now planning their attendance.

“The UK Government will continue to work closely with Qatari authorities to support their delivery of a safe and enjoyable tournament for travelling supporters.”

