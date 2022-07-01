Bird flu could have a ‘devastating impact’ on UK’s seabirds, RSPB warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bird flu could have a ‘devastating impact’ on UK’s seabirds, RSPB warns

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 2.52pm Updated: July 1 2022, 4.44pm
Coquet Island off the Northumberland coast where hundreds of birds have died (RSPB/PA)

An outbreak of a virulent form of bird flu is having a “devastating impact” on the UK’s seabirds, the RSPB has said.

The conservation charity spoke out amid concerns for the UK’s only roseate tern breeding colony, and separately, following the National Trust closing an important wildlife haven to human visitors.

The RSPB said the strain of bird flu originated in east Asia and has killed tens of thousands of wild birds across the world.

Hundreds have died on Coquet Island, off the Northumberland coast, and the nearby Farne Islands, which are managed by the National Trust.

Coquet Island off the coast of Northumberland (David Wootton/RSPB/PA)

Samples sent to Defra have now tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Jim Wardill, RSPB England operations director, said: “Bird flu is having a devastating impact on our seabirds – a population already under huge pressure from human impacts including climate change, lack of prey fish, deaths through entanglement in fishing gear and development pressure.

National Trust rangers will stay on the Farne Islands to monitor the outbreak (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Action must be taken now, with UK governments leading on developing and implementing national response plans for HPAI in wild birds.

“It is vital to have a coordinated approach to surveillance and testing, disturbance minimisation and public messaging, along with a joined-up strategy regarding arrangements for the poultry sector.”

Coquet Island is home to around 160 pairs of roseate terns – the UK’s only breeding colony of the species which almost became extinct in the 19th century.

It is closed to the public, making it a haven for wildlife.

The Farne Islands usually attract 45,000 human visitors a year (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Some 20 miles north, the Farnes are another of England’s most important seabird colonies and are home to around 200,000 birds.

Around 45,000 people visit the islands on boat trips every year to take in views of up to 23 species, including 43,000 puffin pairs, as well as a large colony of grey seals.

The tourist trips out of Seahouses will continue, but visitors will no longer be allowed to land on the Farnes from Sunday.

The Farne Islands are home to a large colony of puffins (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Simon Lee, general manager for the Farne Islands said: “While we have no confirmed test results from the islands, we are now starting to see the terribly sad and distressing impact of avian influenza on our internationally important and threatened seabirds who make the islands their home.

“Seabirds nesting in dense colonies, most of which are threatened, such as Arctic terns, are particularly vulnerable now as they have returned to the islands in their thousands to breed, nesting in close proximity to each other.

“Our ranger teams work tirelessly to monitor and protect these colonies but due to finding significant numbers of dead birds we simply have no other choice but to close the islands. 

Numbers of the ever-popular puffins have already been affected by climate change (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“We understand how many people love to visit the islands but we must do everything we can to protect and to try to help these much-loved seabirds by limiting the spread of the disease.
 
“The effect of the disease on the colonies we care for could be devastating due to many species having low reproduction rates, which means the loss of adult birds has a huge impact on populations being able to recover.”

Ranger teams will remain on the islands to monitor the outbreak.

The UK Health Security Agency has advised that the risk to humans is very low, but people should not touch sick or dead birds.

If found, people should report any dead birds to Defra on 0345 9335577.

