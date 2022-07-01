More than 40,000 tennis fans bid to own Wimbledon centenary digital artworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 40,000 tennis fans bid to own Wimbledon centenary digital artworks

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 5.46pm
An NFT in the Wimbledon Centenary Collection representing the decade 1970-1979 (The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club/PA).
More than 40,000 people have bid to own digital artworks, known as NFTs, which have been released to mark 100 years of Wimbledon’s Centre Court.

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) is offering the Centenary Collection – ten collages of iconic Wimbledon moments captured through the years – at £500 each via a public ballot.

Each digital artwork depicts a different decade of Championship moments since 1922, when the tournament relocated from SW19’s Worple Road to Church Road, where the courts are now located.

They include photographs of America’s Serena and Venus Williams in their prime and 17-year-old Maria Sharapova celebrating her win in 2004, while an earlier image shows Fred Perry leaning on the net after victory in 1934.

An NFT in the Wimbledon Centenary Collection representing the decade 1920-1929 (The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club/PA).
This comes one year after the AELTC created a series of blockchain-based collectibles representing Sir Andy Murray’s victory in 2013 which fetched $177,777 at auction – or around £148,000.

Alex Willis, from the AELTC, said the aim this year was to create something for fans to “treasure” rather than view as an investment.

She told the PA news agency: “Our first tiptoe into this space last year was we partnered with Andy and his team to create a collection to celebrate some of his most iconic Wimbledon moments.

“What we’ve tried to do this year is a little bit different – rather than it just being a sale where you can turn up and buy something, it’s a ballot, and that feels very Wimbledon.”

Max Proctor, partnerships manager at Wimbledon, said using NFTs is a way for the traditional tournament to appeal to a modern fanbase and people would be able to display them in their homes.

An NFT in the Wimbledon Centenary Collection representing the decade 2000-2009 (The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club/PA).
He said that, in partnership with fine artists from Glorious Digital, a New Zealand-based online marketplace, Wimbledon has created 1,000 units which if they had been sold at auction would fetch “way more” money than the ballot.

He added that 40,000 people have already signed up for the ballot, which closes on Sunday, and he expects most bidders to be in the age range of 25 to 40.

An NFT is a crypto asset, such as an image, video or text, which people can be certified to own via blockchain.

While anyone can view or download it, only the buyer can claim ownership.

