Former Manchester City executive Tom Glick set to join Chelsea set-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Former Manchester City executive Tom Glick set to join Chelsea set-up

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 6.22pm
Tom Glick, left, is expected to join Chelsea’s new-look off-field set-up (Nick Potts/PA)
Tom Glick, left, is expected to join Chelsea’s new-look off-field set-up (Nick Potts/PA)

Former Manchester City executive Tom Glick will join Chelsea’s new off-field set-up, the PA news agency understands.

Glick stepped down from his role as president at NFL franchise the Carolina Panthers in February, and has now been lined up to join Chelsea.

The former Derby County and New York City FC administrator is expected to join the Blues in the coming days, adding extra depth to new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital’s board room revamp.

Chelsea v Watford – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Todd Boehly, pictured, has carried out a rapid revamp at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Glick is expected to handle the day-to-day running of the club, in a role that should see him effectively replace the recently departed chief executive Guy Laurence.

US billionaire Boehly’s sports franchise record £4.25billion Chelsea purchase has led to a total overhaul of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy off the pitch.

Roman Abramovich’s top operators have all now left the west London Premier League club, with director Marina Granovskaia, chairman Bruce Buck and technical director Petr Cech having all moved on.

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly has shouldered the chairmanship with full consent of the new Chelsea owners consortium, with the 48-year-old assuming a vital hands-on role this summer.

2018 Liverpool Players’ Awards Red Carpet Arrivals – Anfield
Michael Edwards, pictured, is on Chelsea’s radar (Peter Byrne/PA)

Boehly is also acting as interim sporting director after the departures of Granovskaia and Cech, with the Blues actively seeking a permanent appointment for that crucial squad-building role.

Former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards and Monaco’s Paul Mitchell are understood to be among the chief targets for the vacant Stamford Bridge job.

Chelsea’s new owners are understood to be determined to bring in new executives with strong football experience, with Glick and the sporting director candidates certainly fitting that bill.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier