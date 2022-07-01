Cameron Norrie buoyed by ‘funny’ football-style chants during Wimbledon win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Cameron Norrie buoyed by ‘funny’ football-style chants during Wimbledon win

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 9.06pm Updated: July 1 2022, 9.24pm
Cameron Norrie during his Gentlemen’s Singles third round match against Steve Johnson during day five of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Friday July 1, 2022.
Cameron Norrie during his Gentlemen’s Singles third round match against Steve Johnson during day five of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Friday July 1, 2022.

Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie has said he felt buoyed by “funny” football-style chants from fans during his Centre Court victory.

The 26-year-old British number one beat America’s Steve Johnson in three straight sets on day five of Wimbledon.

Spectators screamed, cried, and chanted “Norrie, Norrie Norrie, oi, oi, oi” towards the end of the game.

Speaking about the chants after the match, Norrie told journalists: “Honestly, it was pretty funny.

“I really enjoyed the match thoroughly.

“(The chants) definitely added to the noise of the match and atmosphere out there on Centre Court.”

Charlotte Moylan, 26, and parents Michael and Jane Ham after watching Cameron Norrie's day-five win at Wimbledon (Laura Parnaby/PA).
Jane and Michael Ham with daughter Charlotte Moylan after watching Cameron Norrie’s day-five win at Wimbledon (Laura Parnaby/PA)

His girlfriend, Louise Jacobi, was among those cheering enthusiastically from the side-lines, and spectators were still on a high as they poured out of SW19’s main court.

Charlotte Moylan, 26, who watched with her parents Michael and Jane Ham, told the PA news agency that she was “screaming” for Norrie and shed a tear at the end of his match.

When asked how they reacted to the match, Mr Ham whistled loudly, and Ms Moylan said: “A lot of that, yes.

“We were screaming.

“It was expected, he was doing so well throughout the whole thing – we knew he was going to win, it was just a case of when he was going to seal the deal.

“When he did, the crowd went wild, it was amazing.

“I was very overwhelmed with the whole experience, but I think everyone was.

“There was a couple behind me going crazy and we were all welling up together watching it.”

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Five – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Louise Jacobi, girlfriend of Cameron Norrie, celebrates after his victory against Steve Johnson (Adam Davy/PA)

Mr Ham, a 52-year-old managing director, said: “He breezed it. Us Brits support the Brits don’t we.

“It was a really good game – looking forward to watching him win the final.”

Dan Musgrave, a 33-year-old accountant from Worthing, West Sussex, said: “It got quite rowdy towards the end.

“The ‘Norrie, Norrie, Norrie, oi, oi, oi’ chants got going, like a football crowd.

“Everyone’s really behind him now and I think he’ll be an awkward opponent for whoever he plays next.”

Solicitor Hafsa Umarji, 41, said she could see the emotion on Norrie’s face from her seat in the front rows and dubbed him “Britain’s only hope”.

Ms Umarji, from South Woodford in north-east London, told PA: “The atmosphere was amazing, and everybody was really willing him on.

“We were right at the front and we saw him – you could tell that he really wanted it.

“Every point mattered, even though he was winning.

“It was so good to be a part of something like that because since Andy’s gone out, he’s Britain’s only hope now – from the men.

“There were a few people calling ‘Andy’ out, trying to say he’s the next Andy Murray, but it’s a bit early for that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]