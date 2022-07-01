Great British success stories could boost Wimbledon weekend ticket sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Great British success stories could boost Wimbledon weekend ticket sales

By Press Association
July 2 2022, 12.03am
Cameron Norrie celebrates winning the second set during his Gentlemen’s Singles third round match against Steve Johnson during day five of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Friday July 1, 2022.
Wimbledon organisers will be hoping that two days of stunning British success stories will boost ticket sales after a lower-than-expected turnout this year.

Great Britain’s number one Cameron Norrie stormed through to the fourth round of the men’s singles with a straight-sets victory over America’s Steve Johnson on Friday night.

Fans broke out in screams and started football-style chants which 26-year-old Norrie told journalists he found “funny” and boosted his game.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Five – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Great Britain’s Heather Watson celebrates victory against Kaja Juvan on Friday (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Heather Watson also reached the last 16 at a grand slam for the first time in her career after beating Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan in her third-round singles game.

The 30-year-old Guernsey-born player will return to the hallowed grass courts on Saturday in two doubles matches.

On Thursday, Katie Boulter triggered tears from the crowd when she dedicated her round-two win to her grandmother, Jill, who died this week.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Four – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Great Britain’s Katie Boulter dedicated her second-round win to her grandmother, Jill, who died two days earlier (Aaron Chown/PA)

The 25-year-old player from Leicester will also return on Saturday to face France’s Harmony Tan, who dashed tennis titan Serena Williams’ Wimbledon hopes in the first round this year.

Meanwhile Liam Broady, from Stockport in Greater Manchester, will be playing his third-round match on Saturday against Boulter’s boyfriend and Australian number one Alex de Minaur.

Boulter and Broady are the underdogs in their games but the increasingly vocal home crowd will provide them with strong support.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Five – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Venus Williams and Jamie Murray in their mixed doubles match against Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Britain’s Jamie Murray also scored a win alongside tennis great Venus Williams in their doubles match against New Zealand’s Michael Venus and Polish player Alicja Rosolska on Friday night.

Despite British success, attendance at the Championships over the opening four days is down 11% compared with 2019 – the last time it was hosted without coronavirus restrictions limiting capacity.

From Monday to Thursday this week, the cumulative number of spectators was 153,193 – the sparsest attendance since 2007 when 148,986 people turned up.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) told the PA news agency that the main courts were being fully booked each day but general ground passes were not selling out.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Five – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Crowds have been sparser than usual at the Championships this year (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Officials added that any refunded Centre Court tickets were being resold on the website and bought “immediately”.

Almost everyone who spoke to PA in the famous SW19 queue for on-the-day tickets on Friday cited a key reason for the quiet year being the absence of 20-time grand slam winner Federer and the hundreds of international fans he attracts.

The 40-year-old Swiss player has won Wimbledon eight times but is not competing this year as he recovers from knee surgery.

Those in line also said the cost-of-living crisis and coronavirus are likely to be keeping spectators away.

