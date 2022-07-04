Man charged with murder of 11-year-old boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man charged with murder of 11-year-old boy

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 10.50am
An 11-year-old boy died following an incident in a park in Heanor (Yui Mok/PA)
A man has been charged with the murder of an 11-year-old boy who was found injured in a park.

Ambulance crews were called to Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire, on the afternoon of Saturday June 18.

The youngster was found with injuries and died later that day, police said.

Detectives said investigations led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man last week, and they have now charged Michael Harrison with murder.

He has also been charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary and the East Midlands major crime unit are set to remain in the area over the next few days as they continue their inquiries.

Police have urged anyone with information to speak to them, and have also asked for information about the whereabouts of a Vauxhall Combo van displaying one of the following licence plates: FL54 JBJ, FL54 JDJ or FG57 FTO.

Harrison, of Eaton Terrace, Nottingham, is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, police said.

