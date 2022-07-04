Making famous Wimbledon queue partly virtual ‘a disastrous idea’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Making famous Wimbledon queue partly virtual ‘a disastrous idea’

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 10.52am
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

Tennis superfans who camp overnight for entry to Wimbledon have said making the famous queue partly virtual next year is “a disastrous idea”.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has said it is considering making its queue for on-the-day premium tickets partly digital after a marked dip in attendance this year.

Officials told the Daily Telegraph that potential changes could include allowing fans to leave the line once they have scanned in and then receive an alert when they can enter, while tickets could also become available online.

The physical queue is expected to remain in some form, but most likely with a reduced capacity.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Seven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Wimbledon queue on day seven of the championships (James Manning/PA) 

Veteran fans who were in the queue on Sunday morning opposed the idea of a virtual queue in any form, saying it would detract from the atmosphere and allow people to claim tickets easily only to drop them later.

Siblings Samantha Watson, 34, and Joe Watson, 30, who have been joining the queue since 2008, said the experience is what makes Wimbledon uniquely British and distinct from other sporting events and even the other grand slams.

Mr Watson, an engineer from Saffron Walden in Essex, told the PA news agency: “I love the camping. That’s a lot of what we come here for.”

Asked if he would support giving people an online option alongside the physical queue, he said: “The thing is, if you come and camp you almost want to be rewarded for the loyalty of camping and actually being here.

“A lot of people from all over come here because they wanted to experience a proper English queuing system, and there’s a lot of value to that.

“It’s the only sport where you can camp for front-row tickets rather than it being by luck or having contacts, like in football.

“It feels good that the everyday person has got the opportunity at the front.”

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Seven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Joe and Samantha Watson (Laura Parnaby/PA)

Ms Watson, an insurance consultant in Fulham, west London, said: “It’s quite a big culture thing – we’ve got loads of people that we see here every year, we’ve been doing that for 10 years now, and we’ve made lifelong friends.

“In the queue, the first 500 get the Centre Court, whereas if it’s virtual, they could just not turn up on the day.

“You’re never really going to know where you are in the queue any more if you can’t see how many are in front.”

The duo paid £145 each for Centre Court tickets.

Ursula, 58, who travelled from Vienna to join the queue, said she would miss the experience if more people opted to queue virtually rather than in person.

The school teacher told PA: “We are coming for the atmosphere, this is part of the game.

“If they stop it, we would be sorry, we would be sad.

“For us, it’s a big chance to get a ticket and watch the players from so near on the court, so I hope it will not be only on the internet.”

Emily, 42, a doctor from Cambridge, said: “There’s a certain sense of earning your place in the queue to attend a Centre Court match to watch the greatest players of all time.

“The virtual platform will take that whole experience out of the equation.”

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Seven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Danja Erasmus, 47, and Geoff Smith, 51, hold their home-made replica Wimbledon trophy (Laura Parnaby/PA) 

Danja Erasmus, 47, a physio practice manager from South Africa who lives in Wimbledon, south-west London, was camping with boyfriend Geoff Smith, 51, a dog carer from Oxfordshire.

Every year, Ms Erasmus hosts an unofficial community tennis tournament on the fields where people queue, which she said draws hundreds of spectators.

The tennis fans use white tape to mark out a court and play for around seven hours during middle Sunday, which was traditionally a break for professional matches at Wimbledon.

Mr Smith’s friend has even 3D-printed a golden replica of the men’s singles Wimbledon trophy for the winner, complete with the pineapple on top.

On the idea of a virtual queue, he said: “I would say it would be a disastrous idea, because this is community, this is the tennis community.

“We all love it, we enjoy the camping as much as watching the tennis.

“It’s a chance for tennis-loving people from all over the world to meet each other.”

Asked if a digital system could widen accessibility for disabled people, he said they already have priority access which is “a really good thing”.

Ms Erasmus said of the queue: “It’s a nice community, for me it’s my highlight of the year to have my holiday, and it’s nice to share experiences.”

