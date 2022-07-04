Russia tries to press its offensive into Ukraine’s east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia tries to press its offensive into Ukraine’s east

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 10.53am
A Russian Su-25 ground attack jet fires rockets on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)
Russian forces are trying to press their offensive deeper into eastern Ukraine after taking control of a key stronghold.

The Ukrainian military confirmed its forces had withdrawn from the city of Lysychansk, the last bulwark of Ukrainian resistance in the Luhansk province, one of the two regions that make up the country’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas.

The Russians also control about half of Donetsk, the second province of Donbas.

Luhansk governor Serhii Haidai said Ukrainian forces retreated from Lysychansk to avoid being surrounded.

(PA Graphics)

“There was a risk of Lysychansk encirclement,” Mr Haidai told the Associated Press, adding that Ukrainian troops could have held on for a few more weeks but would have potentially paid too high a price.

“We managed to do a centralised withdrawal and evacuate all injured,” Mr Haidai said. “We took back all the equipment, so from this point withdrawal was organised well.”

The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said Russian forces are focusing their efforts on pushing towards the line of Siversk, Fedorivka and Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

The Russian army has also intensified the shelling of key Ukrainian strongholds of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk deeper in the Donetsk region.

On Sunday, six people, including a nine-year-old girl, were killed in the Russian shelling of Sloviansk and another 19 people were wounded, according to local authorities.

Kramatorsk also came under fire on Sunday.

An intelligence briefing on Monday from the British MoD supported the Ukrainian military’s assessment, noting that Russian forces will “now almost certainly” switch to capturing Donetsk.

The briefing said the conflict in Donbas has been “grinding and attritional”, and is unlikely to change in the coming weeks.

While the Russian army has a massive advantage in firepower, military analysts say that it does not have any significant superiority in the number of troops.

That means Moscow lacks resources for quick land gains and can only advance slowly, relying on heavy artillery and rocket barrages to soften Ukrainian defences.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made capturing the entire Donbas a key goal in his war in Ukraine, now in its fifth month.

Moscow-backed separatists in Donbas have battled Ukrainian forces since 2014 when they declared independence from Kyiv after the Russian annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Nariman El-Mofty/AP)

Russia formally recognised the self-proclaimed republics days before its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Putin’s defence minister reported to him on Sunday that the Russian army and its separatist allies now hold all of the Luhansk region after taking “full control” of Lysychansk.

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the withdrawal, but vowed that Ukrainian forces will fight their way back.

“If the command of our army withdraws people from certain points of the front where the enemy has the greatest fire superiority, in particular this applies to Lysychansk, it means only one thing: we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons,” Mr Zelensky said.

Since failing to take Kyiv and other areas in Ukraine’s north-east early in the war, Russia has focused on Donbas, unleashing fierce shelling and engaging in house-to-house combat that devastated cities in the region.

Russia’s invasion has also devastated Ukraine’s agricultural sector, disrupting supply chains of seed and fertiliser needed by Ukrainian farmers and blocking the export of grain, a key source of revenue for the country.

Russian soldiers set a Russian national flag and a replica of the Victory banner atop of the administration after capturing the eastern village of Bilohorivka
Russian soldiers with a Russian national flag and a replica of the Victory banner in the eastern village of Bilohorivka (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

In its Monday intelligence report, the MoD pointed to the Russian blockade of the key Ukrainian port of Odesa, which has severely restricted grain exports.

It predicted that Ukraine’s agricultural exports would reach only 35% of the 2021 total this year as a result.

As Moscow pushed its offensive across Ukraine’s east, areas in western Russia came under attack on Sunday in a revival of sporadic apparent Ukrainian strikes across the border.

The governor of the Belgorod region in western Russia said fragments of an intercepted Ukrainian missile killed four people on Sunday.

In the Russian city of Kursk, two Ukrainian drones were shot down, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

