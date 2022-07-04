Fourth crew member rescued after engineering ship sinks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Fourth crew member rescued after engineering ship sinks

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 10.53am Updated: July 4 2022, 1.13pm
A helicopter with rescue crew members approaches a sinking ship in the South China Sea (Hong Kong Government Flying Service/AP)
A helicopter with rescue crew members approaches a sinking ship in the South China Sea (Hong Kong Government Flying Service/AP)

Rescue teams searching for missing crew members from a Chinese engineering ship that sank over the weekend have saved a fourth person and recovered 12 bodies, Chinese maritime authorities said.

Officials said the crew member rescued by a Chinese navy ship on Monday is in stable condition. Three other members of the 30-person crew were rescued on Saturday.

The bodies were found about 50 nautical miles south-west of the area in which the vessel sank, according to authorities in the south-eastern province of Guangdong. Officials are attempting to identify the bodies.

The search for the remaining crew members is continuing.

A cargo ship broken in half in the South China Sea
A cargo ship broken in half in the South China Sea (Hong Kong Government Flying Service/AP)

The latest rescued crew member was part of a 30-strong crew on board the Fujing 001, a China-registered floating crane, that was involved in building several offshore wind farms.

It had been sheltering from tropical storm Chaba, but dragged its anchor and the anchor chain then broke, maritime authorities said.

The vessel snapped in two and sank on Saturday during the storm, which had maximum sustained wind speeds of 68 miles per hour and was upgraded to a typhoon before making landfall in Guangdong and Hong Kong.

The vessel sank about 180 miles south-west of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong authorities sent two fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopter to aid in the rescue, but said that chances of rescuing the other crew alive were “slim”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]