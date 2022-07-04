Hosts face record run chase despite four wickets on fourth morning of fifth Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hosts face record run chase despite four wickets on fourth morning of fifth Test

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 12.49pm Updated: July 4 2022, 12.53pm
England’s Matthew Potts celebrates the wicket of India’s Shardul Thakur (PA)
England’s Matthew Potts celebrates the wicket of India’s Shardul Thakur (PA)

England picked up four wickets on the fourth morning but were still staring at the prospect of a record chase in their series decider against India.

After an attritional third evening nudged India into the box seat, things picked up pace on the penultimate day at Edgbaston as the tourists moved from 125 for three to 229 for seven.

That left India 361 ahead, already dwarfing the targets of 277, 299 and 296 England successfully chased against New Zealand in the past month.

But, with a win needed to square the series 2-2 and a promise to play attacking cricket to live up to, the hosts are unlikely to do anything other than go for broke.

Captain Ben Stokes was the inspiration behind England’s record fourth-innings success, hunting down 359 in the 2019 Ashes classic at Headingley, and has already made it clear that playing for the draw is not an option.

Cheteshwar Pujara had pieced together a careful half-century on day three, diligently growing India’s position of strength, but came out with greater intent on Monday morning. His new approach brought a couple of early boundaries off James Anderson but his increased tempo came with a price, and he fell for 66 when he slashed Stuart Broad straight to backward point.

Rishabh Pant, backing up a superb first-innings century, was on hand to take over the reins as he and Shreyas Iyer continued to attack. Pant had a life on 45, dropped one-handed by Zak Crawley at slip off Broad, but Iyer’s lively 19-run cameo ended when he pulled a Matthew Potts short ball to deep midwicket.

England v India – Fifth LV= Insurance Test Series Match – Day One – Edgbaston Stadium
There was another record for James Anderson (PA)

Anderson held the catch, becoming the sixth player in history to take 100 in Tests alongside 1,000 runs and 100 wickets. The rest of the names on that list, Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Ian Botham, Carl Hooper, Shane Warne and Jacques Kallis place him in elite company.

Pant, meanwhile, galloped to his half-century before giving it away on 57. He was off balance as he attempted a pre-meditated reverse sweep against Jack Leach, feathering through to Joe Root, who did well to ignore the tangle of limbs and watch the ball.

Potts knocked pieces off Shardul Thakur’s helmet when the all-rounder ducked into a bouncer, then had him caught hooking at fine leg.

But every run raised the size of the challenge in front of England, with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami helping themselves to a couple more boundaries before the break.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]