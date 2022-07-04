MPs propose Online Safety Bill amendments to ‘ensure Ofcom independence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

MPs propose Online Safety Bill amendments to ‘ensure Ofcom independence’

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 3.49pm
The Government has said the aim of the Bill is to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
MPs have proposed amending the Online Safety Bill to limit the powers of the Culture Secretary’s influence over the new tech regulator, Ofcom.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) Select Committee, which has been a key body in scrutinising the Bill, says the Secretary of State’s ability to direct or block Ofcom from issuing codes of practices to platforms before they’re considered by Parliament should be removed.

MPs on the committee said the change was necessary to safeguard the independence and integrity of Ofcom in its role as the new regulator for the sector.

The Online Safety Bill is currently making its way through Parliament and contains proposals to introduce significant regulation to social media and other online platforms for the first time – with potential fines and access to sites being blocked for those who fail to protect users from harmful content.

In its role as regulator for the sector, Ofcom will also have the ability to create and publish codes of practice for service providers to help ensure they comply with the new rules and protect their users.

In a report published on the proposed amendments, the DCMS Committee said: “There is no need for the Online Safety Bill to provide the Secretary of State, now or in the future, with the power to direct or block the regulator from issuing codes of practice before Parliament considers them.

“The Government must maintain its approach to ensuring independent, effective and trustworthy regulation that has a proven track record in other sectors.”

The Committee’s chair, Conservative MP Julian Knight, said: “A free media depends on ensuring the regulator is free from the threat of day-to-day interference from the executive.

“The Government will still have an important role in setting the direction of travel, but Ofcom must not be constantly peering over its shoulder answering to the whims of a backseat-driving Secretary of State.”

The Government has previously said the aim of the Bill is to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online.

Nadine Dorries is the current Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

