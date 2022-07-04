Djokovic practises with son, seven, ahead of Wimbledon quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Djokovic practises with son, seven, ahead of Wimbledon quarter-final

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 3.54pm Updated: July 4 2022, 3.59pm
Novak Djokovic and his son Stefan during his practice session on day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (John Walton/PA)
Novak Djokovic and his son Stefan during his practice session on day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (John Walton/PA)

Novak Djokovic has been practising at Wimbledon with his young son ahead of the quarter-finals.

The defending champion was pictured playing with seven-year-old Stefan on Court Three at Aorangi Park – the practice court in the south-west London grounds – ahead of his next match against Italian Jannik Sinner later this week.

Footage shared on social media shows Stefan throwing his father the ball as the top seed worked on his serve.

The pair could also be seen playing around as the seven-year-old jumped on his father’s back.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Eight – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic and his son during his practice session on day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (John Walton/PA)

It comes after Djokovic shared a photo of his son last week, in which they both are seen hitting a forearm in similar poses.

Posting the pictures to Twitter, he wrote the caption: “So cool to see this” and tagged his wife Jelena.

Asked about the photos after his fourth-round win against Dutch player Tim van Rijthoven on Sunday, Djokovic said his son is “in love with tennis right now”.

Referring to suggestions that his son’s swing looks like that of Rafael Nadal, the 35-year-old joked: “Yeah, no. He likes to do that. He likes to intimidate me on the court with finishing the swing here.”

“We have this kind of funny moments on the court,” he later added.

“I try to use every available opportunity, possibility, time to play with him because he’s right now fully immersed into tennis.

“Everything around tennis, how he can play, he’s watching, he’s analysing. We’re talking.

“Last night when I was putting him to bed, he was asking me questions,” Djokovic added, saying Stefan asked about racket head sizes and strings.

“He’s in love with tennis right now,” the 35-year-old continued.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Eight – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic and son Stefan (John Walton/PA)

“It was fully his own desire to really pursue tennis so of course I’m going to be there for him.

“I never force him to be on the tennis court, but if he wants, I try to always make myself ready to be there and play with him.

“Of course I will support him in any possible way I can so that he can be (a) professional tennis player if he intends to, if he really wants to.

“But it’s too early to speak about it, to be honest. He’s not even eight years old.”

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Eight – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic with wife during his practice session (John Walton/PA)

The 20-time grand slam champion said their relationship as father and son comes “before anything else”.

He also spoke about how he believes trying different sports as a child is “super important”.

“I was growing up with skiing, football, tennis, martial arts, different things,” Djokovic said.

“I feel like it’s very important to have, particularly at this young age, a lot of stimulus to the children from different perspectives and different sports and different movement, different activities.

“I don’t like children very early just doing only one sport. I feel like it’s important to try different things because it will help the development of the brain and also motoric skills.”

