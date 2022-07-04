England make quick inroads into record chase against India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England make quick inroads into record chase against India

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 4.00pm
Alex Lees found form with a run-a-ball half-century (David Davies/PA)
Alex Lees and Zak Crawley shared a brilliant century stand as England set about a record chase of 378 in the series-deciding Edgbaston Test against India.

England’s best ever fourth-innings pursuit of 359 came three years ago when Ben Stokes produced his Ashes miracle at Headingley, but their openers carved off a huge chunk of that task on the fourth afternoon as the home side took tea on 107 for one.

With a high-class attack, a wearing pitch and both top-order players in need of a score, all conventional logic pointed to an India win but Lees (56 not out) and Crawley (46) attacked the equation with absolute freedom.

They roared past 50 in just nine overs, raced to three figures in the 20th and shared 15 boundaries in their first ever century stand together.

It was the latest example of fearless chasing by a side who backed themselves to chase down scores of 277, 299 and 296 in last month’s series against New Zealand and triumphed on each occasion.

India’s nerves were eased somewhat by skipper Jasprit Bumrah, who brought himself back for one over before the interval and ripped one back off the seam to clean bowl Crawley as he offered no shot.

India had earlier missed out on the chance to post an even more imposing lead after losing seven wickets for 120, with captain Stokes claiming figures of four for 33.

Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja
They had slowed the pace of the game on the third evening, playing a more conservative style as they went about growing their hard-earned lead.

Cheteshwar Pujara had set the tone with a slow and steady half-century, but he was immediately more adventurous when play resumed at 125 for three. His new approach brought a couple of early boundaries off James Anderson but came at a price, and he was soon on his way for 66 having slashed Stuart Broad to backward point.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer needed no invitation to go hard, adding 37 in a hurry before the latter mis-controlled a pull off Matthew Potts and shovelled it to Anderson on the rope.

That earned Anderson membership of a niche club of players to have 100 catches, 100 wickets and 1,000 runs in Test cricket, joining Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Ian Botham, Carl Hooper, Shane Warne and Jacques Kallis.

Pant, meanwhile, galloped to his half-century before giving it away on 57. He was off balance as he attempted a pre-meditated reverse sweep against Jack Leach, feathering through to Joe Root, who did well to ignore the tangle of limbs and watch the ball.

Rishabh Pant reverse-sweeps Jack Leach and is caught by Joe Root
India’s lead stood at 330 as Pant walked off, with England taking the remaining four wickets for 47 runs either side of lunch. It was a barrage of bumpers that finished things up, with Potts clattering Shardul Thakur on the helmet before taking him out on the hook to open up the tail.

Stokes finished things off in rapid fashion at the start of the afternoon, rearranging Ravindra Jadeja’s stumps before bouncing out Shami and Bumrah in successive overs to complete his best figures in almost five years.

