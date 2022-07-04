Premier League asks clubs to back phasing out gambling firms sponsoring shirts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premier League asks clubs to back phasing out gambling firms sponsoring shirts

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 9.58pm
Bruno Guimaraes holds the shirt of Newcastle, who are among those with betting firm sponsorship (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Bruno Guimaraes holds the shirt of Newcastle, who are among those with betting firm sponsorship (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Premier League has asked its clubs to support phasing out gambling companies sponsoring shirts, the PA news agency understands.

Premier League chiefs are understood to have made the request in a bid to avert the threat of a Government-enforced ban.

English top-flight bosses are thought to have contacted clubs on Monday, proposing plans to usher out shirt sponsorship by betting firms within three years.

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – London Stadium
West Ham have had shirt sponsorship through a betting firm (Justin Snetterfield/NMC Pool)

The Premier League sides have been asked for quick responses, with the agreement of 14 clubs required for the plans to be adopted straight away.

Betting firm sponsorship has become commonplace in the Premier League, with almost half of the 20 top-flight clubs benefiting from deals last season.

Premier League administrators are understood to believe that the UK Government still harbours plans to bring in legislation to ban betting companies sponsoring top-flight shirts.

And so Premier League chiefs hope to avoid Government intervention by handling the concern themselves.

The Government has said it will publish a White Paper on gambling reform in the coming weeks.

