Online Safety Bill amendment targets state-backed disinformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Online Safety Bill amendment targets state-backed disinformation

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 10.32pm
The Government is to table an amendment which will make ‘foreign interference’ a designated priority offence under the Online Safety Bill (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government is to table an amendment which will make ‘foreign interference’ a designated priority offence under the Online Safety Bill (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Social media platforms will have to proactively look for and remove disinformation from foreign state actors which aims to harm the UK, under a proposed amendment to forthcoming online safety laws.

The Government is to table an amendment which will make “foreign interference” a designated priority offence under the Online Safety Bill, and comes in part in response to Russia’s activity around its invasion of Ukraine.

This will require that social media and other platforms will have a legal duty to proactively identify and remove state-sponsored or state-linked disinformation which looks to interfere with the UK.

This would include tackling material from fake accounts set up by individuals or groups acting on behalf of a foreign state which is designed to influence or disrupt democratic or legal processes, the Government said.

The amendment would also require platforms to tackle the spread of hacked information designed to undermine democratic institutions.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “The invasion of Ukraine has yet again shown how readily Russia can and will weaponise social media to spread disinformation and lies about its barbaric actions, often targeting the very victims of its aggression.

“We cannot allow foreign states or their puppets to use the internet to conduct hostile online warfare unimpeded.

“That’s why we are strengthening our new internet safety protections to make sure social media firms identify and root out state-backed disinformation.”

The Government said the amendment will mean platforms will need to carry out  risk assessments for content which would be illegal under the foreign interference offence, and put in place systems and processes to mitigate the chances of users encountering such content.

The amendment will link the National Security Bill with the Online Safety Bill, and a new foreign interference offence created by the former will be added to the list of priority offences within the Bill for new internet safety rules.

“Online information operations are now a core part of state threats activity,” Security Minister Damian Hinds said.

“The aim can be variously to spread untruths, confuse, undermine confidence in democracy, or sow division in society.

“Disinformation is often seeded by multiple fake personas, with the aim of getting real users, unwittingly, then to ‘share’ it.

“We need the big online platforms to do more to identify and disrupt this sort of co-ordinated inauthentic behaviour. That is what this proposed change in the law is about.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier