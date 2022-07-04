Joey Chestnut is champ again in July 4 hot dog-eating contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joey Chestnut is champ again in July 4 hot dog-eating contest

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 12.11am
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut at a weigh-in before the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog-eating contest (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Joey “Jaws” Chestnut gobbled his way to a 15th win on Monday at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog-eating contest in New York, powering down 63 hot dogs and buns at the annual exhibition of excess.

In a decisive comeback, women’s record-holder Miki Sudo downed 40 hot dogs and buns to win the women’s title after skipping last year’s competition because she was pregnant.

A spectator wearing a Darth Vader mask rushed the stage, momentarily disrupting the competition.

Chestnut, 38, from Indiana, put the protester in a brief chokehold before contest officials hurried over and escorted the intruder away.

Hot Dog Eating Contest
Joey Chestnut arrives at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Monday marked the contest’s return to its traditional location outside Nathan’s flagship shop in Brooklyn’s Coney Island neighbourhood in New York.

The event was relocated in 2020 and last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s beautiful to be back here,” Chestnut said after his feat, which he managed while wearing a surgical boot because of a leg injury.

“It hurts, but I was in the zone for a little bit. I was ignoring it,” said Chestnut, but the pain eventually slowed his pace in the 10-minute competition.

Hot Dog Eating Contest
Competitive eater Miki Sudo (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Last year Chestnut topped his own record by consuming 76 hot dogs and buns.

Sudo, 36, of Florida, set the women’s record at 48 and a half hot dogs and buns in 2020, before taking last year off .

She said afterwards that she hoped he would some day take a message away from it.

“I want to set an example,” she said, “to do things that you love and push yourself to your absolute limits and, when things get difficult, to still give it a try. And, you know, you might actually just come out victorious.”

In conjunction with the spectacle, Nathan’s donates 100,000 hot dogs to the Food Bank for New York City.

