Pep Guardiola finalises Man City backroom team with Rodolfo Borrell as assistant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola finalises Man City backroom team with Rodolfo Borrell as assistant

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 11.03am
Rodolfo Borrell (left) will be Pep Guardiola’s new assistant manager (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rodolfo Borrell (left) will be Pep Guardiola’s new assistant manager (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has finalised his backroom team for next season, with Rodolfo Borrell becoming assistant boss and Enzo Maresca rejoining the club.

The changes, announced by the Premier League champions on Tuesday, were prompted by the departure of Guardiola’s previous number two, Juanma Lillo, last month.

Borrell, who has previously worked at Barcelona and Liverpool, has been at City since 2014 and on the first-team coaching staff since Guardiola’s arrival in 2016.

Maresca, formerly head coach of the club’s elite development squad, joins Guardiola’s team a year after leaving City for what proved a short spell as Parma manager.

“Manchester City are delighted to announce that Enzo Maresca has returned to the club as part of Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff,” a statement read.

“Rodolfo Borrell, who has been at City since 2014, will step up to the role of assistant coach in place of the recently-departed Juanma Lillo.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]