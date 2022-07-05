Deadly monsoon rains lash Pakistan’s south-west

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deadly monsoon rains lash Pakistan’s south-west

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 11.48am
People salvage usable items from their house that was damaged by heavy rain, on the outskirts of Quetta (AP)
At least nine people, including women and children, have been killed as heavy rains lashed south-western Pakistan and triggered flash floods in several places, a provincial disaster management agency said.

Seven people died when the roofs of their homes collapsed in the downpour overnight in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, the agency said.

Two bodies swept away by floods were found near a dam on Tuesday. There were fears the death toll could be higher as several people were still missing. Rescuers are using boats to search for those missing.

Pakistan Monsoon Rains
Boys wade through a flooded area on the outskirts of Quetta (AP)

Authorities say the latest spell of torrential rains, which started on Monday and continued on Tuesday, also damaged dozens of homes in Baluchistan.

Since June, rains have killed 38 people and damaged more than 200 homes across Pakistan, including in Baluchistan, where a passenger bus skidded off a road and fell into a deep ravine amid heavy rain, killing 19 people at the weekend.

Floods triggered by seasonal monsoon rains wreak havoc in Pakistan every year, killing dozens.

