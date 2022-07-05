Average number of hospital delayed discharge days jumps by half in a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Average number of hospital delayed discharge days jumps by half in a year

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 12.22pm
Some 1,690 people were delayed from being released from hospital in May (Victoria Jones/PA)
Some 1,690 people were delayed from being released from hospital in May (Victoria Jones/PA)

The average number of delayed discharge days in Scotland’s hospitals has jumped by 50% in the last year, figures show.

A report by Public Health Scotland, released on Tuesday, showed that 1,690 people were delayed in May 2022. This is a decrease of 5% when compared to the 1,780 in April.

However, the 52,914 days’ worth of delayed discharges in May marked a 50% increase when compared to the 35,348 days’ worth of delays in May 2021.

Of those delayed at the May 2022 census point, the average length of days was found to be 21.

In comparison, April’s figures reported a median of 22 days.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Craig Hoy said: “The impact of delayed discharge reverberates throughout Scotland’s NHS and social care system – and it’s clear from these shocking figures that Humza Yousaf is unable to get on top of the problem.

“Having patients stuck in hospital because there is no place for them in a care home is soul-destroying for them.

“But it also creates a shortage of hospital beds, which adds to the horrendous delays in A&E.

“It also leads to planned operations being cancelled due to a lack of capacity.”

Mr Hoy added: “We saw this clearly on Monday, when NHS Borders cited a lack of beds for its decision to cancel routine operations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier