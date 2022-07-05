Parts of UK to bask in balmy temperatures – with possible heatwave on the cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Parts of UK to bask in balmy temperatures – with possible heatwave on the cards

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 12.39pm Updated: July 5 2022, 12.59pm
Young people jumping into the sea from the Banjo Groyne on Brighton beach (Alamy/PA)
The UK is set to bask in balmy temperatures over the coming days, with a possible heatwave on the way, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters are expecting the mercury to hit the high 20s in south and east England by the end of the week, and it could soar even further next week.

Much of the country has seen a drab start to July, with temperatures a degree and a half below average for the month, but a period of sustained high pressure will follow, bringing warm sunny days and dry spells.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said: “Certainly through this weekend we could see temperatures up into the high 20s, particularly in parts of the south and east of UK, and that high pressure that’s driving the more settled conditions and high temperatures staying dominant through next week as well, with temperatures expected to continue to rise through next week.”

(PA Graphics)
Asked if the UK can expect a heatwave next week, Mr Claydon added: “With those settled conditions in place, and the high pressure remaining dominant, it’s something that we’ll have to look at once we get a little bit closer to time.”

Current Met Office forecasts are predicting 28C (82F) in London next Monday, and if temperatures continue to rise as expected, it would mark the start of a heatwave in the capital.

Mr Claydon said: “Temperatures certainly over the next couple of days are getting close to average for the time of year in terms of maximums that we’d expect.”

Parts of the UK have already seen high temperatures in 2022, with the hottest temperature of the year so far recorded at 32.7C (90F) in Santon Downham, Norfolk, on June 17.

The picture is gloomier in the north and west of the UK, however, as Mr Claydon said: “The higher pressure is more dominant in the south-west of the UK, with low pressure still influencing the north and west of the UK with rain at times through much of western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“So certainly the south and east faring better over the next few days in terms of brightness, but also temperatures, and as with the UK climate, those higher temperatures are expected in parts of the south and east of the UK.”

