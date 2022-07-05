Activists protest over Spain’s San Fermin bull run festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Activists protest over Spain’s San Fermin bull run festival

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 2.09pm
People dressing as dinosaurs protest against animal cruelty before the start of the San Fermin festival (AP)
People dressing as dinosaurs protest against animal cruelty before the start of the San Fermin festival (AP)

Dozens of animal rights activists dressed as dinosaurs have been chased by fellow demonstrators through the streets of the Spanish city of Pamplona to protest against alleged cruelty at the San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival.

During the protest, the dinosaurs were supposed to represent bulls, with the chasing mob symbolising the San Fermín revellers.

Activists carried placards reading: “Bullfighting is Prehistoric.”

Spain Running of the Bulls protest
Protesters ahead of the start of the festival in Pamplona, northern Spain (AP)

They said the point was to show that runs could be light-hearted, and held without any cruelty to animals.

The action marks the 18th annual protest led by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta), and the Spanish NGO AnimalNaturalis.

The protests are normally held a day before the festival gets under way with the traditional “chupinazo” firework blast at midday in Pamplona’s town hall square. The runs begin on Thursday.

Chelsea Monroe, Peta senior digital campaign officer said: “Bullfighting is the long ritualised execution of bulls and many tourists who come to the bull runs don’t actually realise that the same bulls they’re running down a couple of streets with are later killed in the bullring that day.

Spain Running of the Bulls protest
Demonstrators wanted to show that runs can be staged that are fun – and harmless (AP)

“They’re stabbed over and over again for 20 minutes until they’re dead.

“We want the tourists to know that their money is supporting this really cruel industry.”

The protests do little to dampen enthusiasm for San Fermín, which normally sees Pamplona’s population of 200,000 balloon to some one million during peak times of the nine-day festival.

The festival was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities fear crowd activities at the festival may lead to a major increase in infections this year as well.

The festival highlight is the early morning “encierro”, or run, which sees thousands of people running like mad to avoid six bulls as they charge along a winding, cobblestoned route to the city’s bullring.

Spain Running of the Bulls protesters
The festival has been cancelled in the past two years due to Covid (AP)

The rest of each day is for eating, drinking, dancing, and cultural entertainment.

The six bulls are invariably killed in bullfights each afternoon during the festival.

“The debate over the future of bullfighting in Spain has never been so alive and the authorities must take a clear stance,” said Jana Uritz of AnimalNaturalis in a statement.

Spain Running of the Bulls
Demonstrators – some wearing the red and white of San Fermin revellers, as well as dinosaur outfits – protest in front of the City Hall in Pamplona (AP)

“We demand the necessary courage from them to say whether they favour animal torture or, on the contrary, are ready to prohibit such barbarities.”

Bullfighting is still immensely popular in Spain although the movement against it has gained momentum in recent years.

The sport is banned only in the Canary Islands although it is not practiced much, or at all, in some other regions such as Catalonia and the Balearic Islands that include Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza.

The animal rights groups cite culture ministry figures, saying 90% of Spaniards did not attend any festival event involving bulls in 2014-2015, the last year the issue was surveyed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]