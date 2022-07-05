Urine tests to track fertility ‘can improve pregnancy chances’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Urine tests to track fertility ‘can improve pregnancy chances’

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 2.17pm Updated: July 5 2022, 8.11pm
A new study says urine tests can help couples wanting to conceive (PA)
Couples who use urine tests to track fertility are more likely to get pregnant, new research suggests.

An updated review from Cochrane experts found that pinpointing the fertile window using urine monitors specifically – and then timing sex for those days – could boost the chances of falling pregnant.

However, researchers said there was a lack of evidence for other ways of tracking fertility, such as taking temperature and monitoring cervical discharge, cramps and period dates.

These methods are commonly used by fertility apps, which have been downloaded by millions of women around the world.

The new study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed in a medical journal, is being presented by Dr Tatjana Gibbons, from the University of Oxford, at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology conference in Milan.

A woman using a mobile app and holding a pregnancy test
Fertility apps have been downloaded by millions of women around the world (Alamy/PA)

She said: “This update suggests a benefit of timed intercourse using urinary ovulation detection.”

However, she said more evidence is needed before the practice could be promoted, especially for couples who have been trying to conceive for a long time.

For the analysis, researchers looked at things such as digital apps linked to urine monitors, urine stick tests to measure fertility hormones and other methods such as taking temperature.

Six studies involving 2,374 women in total were included. All the women were attempting to conceive naturally.

The studies suggested that those couples who time sex for their fertile days had a 20% to 28% chance of falling pregnant, compared with 18% for those having sex as and when they pleased.

Overall, the experts concluded that more evidence is needed, though they suggested a clear benefit for women who have been trying for a baby for less than 12 months.

A separate study from IVI global fertility clinics, presented at the same conference, suggested that older fathers may be more likely to conceive boys than those under 30.

