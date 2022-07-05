Arrests made in ‘biggest ever’ operation to tackle Channel people-smuggling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Arrests made in ‘biggest ever’ operation to tackle Channel people-smuggling

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 3.45pm Updated: July 5 2022, 5.41pm
Military personnel tow a dinghy thought to be used by migrants in to Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Military personnel tow a dinghy thought to be used by migrants in to Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Police have made a series of arrests in what is believed to be the “biggest ever” international operation targeting criminal gangs suspected of people-smuggling across the Channel.

Officers arrested six men and a woman in the Docklands and Catford areas of London on Tuesday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Dozens of raids are also taking place in Germany, France and the Netherlands as part of a joint operation with Europol and Eurojust.

According to German media, some of those arrested there are believed to be part of a gang thought to have smuggled up to 10,000 people across the Channel in the last 12 to 18 months.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration, in Rushey Green, Catford, as was a 22-year-old man in St Davids Square, on the Isle of Dogs, the NCA said.

A 20-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were detained on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, after a quantity of what is suspected to be cocaine was found.

They remain in custody and are being questioned by NCA investigators.

Two other men were arrested for immigration offences and will now be dealt with by the immigration authorities.

The NCA said: “Officers have today joined what is believed to be the biggest ever international operation targeting criminal networks suspected of using small boats to smuggle thousands of people into the UK.”

Prosecutors in the north-western city of Osnabruck were reportedly in charge of the German side of the operation.

Some 900 officers from the federal police and the Osnabruck police headquarters were involved in 36 searches of properties, with 18 people arrested in Lower Saxony, Bremen, North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany’s press agency dpa said.

A press conference on the operations is being held by Eurojust – European Union’s agency for judicial co-operation in criminal matters – on Wednesday in The Hague in the Netherlands, dpa reported.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]