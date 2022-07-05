77-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to go under the hammer for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
77-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to go under the hammer for the first time

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 7.39pm
(Sotheby’s/PA)
(Sotheby’s/PA)

A fossilised skeleton of a dinosaur which is believed to have roamed the earth around 77 million years ago is to go under the hammer later this month.

The Gorgosaurus dinosaur, measuring nearly 10 feet tall and 22 feet long, will be a highlight of Sotheby’s live Natural History auction taking place on July 28 in New York.

This will be the first time a dinosaur of this kind has been offered at auction and with an estimate of five to eight million dollars, it is considered one of the most valuable to ever appear on the market.

The Gorgosaurus dinosaur measures nearly 10 feet tall and 22 feet long. (Sotheby’s/PA)

The Gorgosaurus is said to be a “close relative of the Tyrannosaurus rex” but they are believed to predate them by around 10 million years.

It is also described by Sotheby’s as a “fearsome apex carnivore that reigned during the Late Cretaceous period” which is believed to have roamed the earth approximately 77 million years ago.

The skeleton going on sale was discovered in 2018 in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana.

All known skeletons, both from the US and Canada, are housed in institutional collections, making this the only specimen of its kind available for private ownership.

The Gorgosaurus skeleton will go up for auction in New York on July 28 (Sotheby’s/PA)

The Natural History auction in which the Gorgosaurus will be offered is part of Sotheby’s Geek Week sales series, which will also include a section dedicated to meteorites.

Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s global head of science and popular culture, said: “In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects, but few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton.

“Excavated only a few years ago, a Gorgosaurus has never before been offered at auction, and the opportunity of sharing this dinosaur with the public for the first time is an immense pleasure and a highlight of my career.”

The Gorgosaurus skeleton will go on public display for the first time on July 21 at Sotheby’s York Avenue galleries in New York with the auction taking place on July 28.

