What the papers say – July 6

The papers are led by a fresh crisis for Boris Johnson after a number of sudden Cabinet and Government resignations threatened the future of the PM’s leadership.

The Guardian, The Times and The Sun all report the Prime Minister is “on the brink” after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their respective roles as chancellor and health secretary on Tuesday. The story is also carried by the Financial Times.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 6 July 2022: PM on the brink after Javid and Sunak quit pic.twitter.com/7xeQbmDkHv — The Guardian (@guardian) July 5, 2022

On tomorrow's front page: Boris clings to power as Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign and lay into the leadership https://t.co/PQ33wBpNVf pic.twitter.com/shK7D5q9Lp — The Sun (@TheSun) July 5, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday July 6 https://t.co/wX5ccd2JcR pic.twitter.com/Akz1PReAVq — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 5, 2022

The Daily Telegraph, Metro and i lead with a series of further Government resignations heaping more pressure on Mr Johnson, whose leadership is now “hanging by a thread”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Johnson hanging by a thread as Sunak and Javid walk out'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/hKGoAM0q4c — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 5, 2022

Tomorrow's paper today 📰 GOING! GOING! GONE? 🔴 Ministers in a pincher movement – PM is still clinging on to power#tomorrowpaperstoday pic.twitter.com/M0UTHaEhwm — Metro (@MetroUK) July 5, 2022

The Daily Mirror revels in the developments with the headline “Finally”, while the Daily Express says the PM is fighting on with a vow to cut taxes.

Tomorrow's front page – Boris fights on! Declaring … I'm now free to cut taxes#tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/pvX7ZREaWV pic.twitter.com/ccN4FyJPY4 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 5, 2022

And the Daily Mail questions if Mr Johnson can “wriggle out” of this latest crisis.

Mail: Can even Boris the Greased Piglet wriggle out of this? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mX7WeeObQp — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) July 5, 2022