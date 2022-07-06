Opec secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo has died, officials say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opec secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo has died, officials say

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 8.51am Updated: July 6 2022, 9.17am
Mohammad Barkindo (Houston Chronicle via AP)
Mohammad Barkindo (Houston Chronicle via AP)

The secretary-general of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) has died, Nigerian authorities said.

Mohammad Barkindo, 63, died late on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria’s petroleum ministry told The Associated Press.

The cause of death is not immediately known.

Mele Kyari, managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, tweeted the news of Mr Barkindo’s death which he described as “a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the Opec and the global energy community”.

Mr Barkindo, a Nigerian, led the crude oil bloc since August 2016, seeing it through some of its most turbulent times including during the pandemic when the oil price was hit with declining demand.

He was wrapping up his tenure at Opec when he died.

Before leading the oil bloc, Mr Barkindo served led the Nigerian petroleum corporation and as the deputy managing director of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, a joint venture between NNPC and multinational oil giants Shell, Total and Eni.

Mohammad Barkindo
Mr Barkindo died late on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria’s petroleum ministry said (AP)

The 13 Opec member-states have 1.24 billion proven crude oil reserves among them, or 80% of the world’s share.

Of the world’s total crude oil, Opec producers’ share of that is just under 38%. Opec member-states, however, contributed to around 48% of all world crude oil exports last year.

Mr Barkindo’s legacy, however, might be most tied to his final years overseeing Opec as the group entered into an agreement known as Opec+ with major non-Opec producer, Russia.

That agreement, which is set to expire this year, helped to steady the volatile oil market during the pandemic, though it has come under increased scrutiny and criticism amid current high oil prices and as the US and other Western nations try to squeeze Russia’s economy over the war in Ukraine.

Mohammad Barkindo
Mr Barkindo speaks at a conference during the 24th Iran Oil Show in Tehran, Iran in 2019 (AP)

Brent crude has traded at more than 100 dollars a barrel.

Mr Barkindo began his career with the Nigerian Mining Corporation in 1982 before holding multiple roles over more than two decades at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

Born in Yola, Nigeria, he attended undergraduate university in Nigeria before earning a post-graduate degree in petroleum economics from Oxford University in the UK and an MBA from Washington University in the US.

In March, Mr Barkindo was named a distinguished follow of the Atlantic Council, which holds an annual global energy forum where he was a keynote speaker.

