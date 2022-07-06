Inquest told Zara Aleena died from head and neck injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inquest told Zara Aleena died from head and neck injuries

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 10.27am
Zara Aleena (Met Police/PA)

Law graduate Zara Aleena died from head and neck injuries, a coroner’s court heard.

The 35-year-old was killed when she was attacked in the early hours of Sunday June 26 as she walked home from a night out along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London, an area she knew well and where family said she felt “safe”.

A man has been charged with her murder.

East London Coroner Nadia Persaud was told by coroner’s officer Jean Smyth on Wednesday that Ms Aleena was admitted to the Royal London Hospital shortly before 4.45am on Sunday with multiple injuries.

Zara Aleena death
Family and friends with members of the public attend a vigil in Ilford, east London, for Zara Aleena (Beresford Hodge/PA)

But her condition worsened and she was pronounced dead a short time later. Her body was identified by her maternal aunt, Farah Naz.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma injury and neck compression.

No members of Ms Aleena’s family or friends were present for the three-minute hearing.

Ms Persaud adjourned the inquest until the conclusion of any criminal proceedings.

Ms Aleena’s death prompted renewed calls for action to tackle violence against women and girls, and saw hundreds of people join a silent march in her name at the weekend.

Suspect Jordan McSweeney, 29, of Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, east London, appeared at the Old Bailey last week accused of murder, attempted rape and robbery.

He entered no pleas and was remanded in custody until September 30.

