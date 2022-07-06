In pictures: Pamplona’s famous bull-run festival back after two-year hiatus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In pictures: Pamplona’s famous bull-run festival back after two-year hiatus

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 11.51am
Revellers celebrate while waiting for the launch of the ‘chupinazo’ rocket (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Thousands of revellers erupted in celebration as the traditional ‘chupinazo’ firework was ignited to start the San Fermín bull-run festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona, ending a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A reveller squirts wine from a wineskin while waiting for the launch of the ‘chupinazo’ rocket to mark the official opening of the 2022 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Rain did nothing to dampen the atmosphere as crowds, nearly all dressed in the traditional garb of white trousers and shirt with red sash and neckerchief, crammed the tiny town hall square for the noon event.

After the firework exploded, the revellers continued spraying each other with red wine.

Revellers fill the town hall square waiting for the launch of the ‘chupinazo’ rocket
The blast of a traditional firework opens nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona’s famed running-of-the-bulls festival
The highlight of the nine-day festival are the early morning ‘encierros’, or bull runs, starting on Thursday, when thousands of thrill seekers scramble like mad to avoid six bulls as they charge along a winding, cobblestoned route to the city’s bullring.

The festival was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic
Spectators watch from balconies and the wooden barricades set up to line the course. The rest of each day is for eating, drinking, dancing and cultural entertainment.

The bulls used in the runs are killed by professional matadors in bullfights each afternoon in the city ring.

People dressed as dinosaurs and white and red San Fermin’s colours, protest against animal cruelty before the start of the festival
The festival was made world famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises. Before the pandemic made it impossible to hold in 2020 and 2021, it had not been suspended since the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s.

A band plays among revellers
Pamplona’s population of some 200,000 balloons to nearly a million on peak days during the festival, especially over the weekend, including many foreigners. Many visitors do not stop partying through the night or grab some sleep wherever they can outside.

Police officers try to control the crowd
Revellers raise their arms in the town hall square
