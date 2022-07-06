Justin Thomas: Beating LIV Golf rebel would make Scottish Open win even sweeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Justin Thomas: Beating LIV Golf rebel would make Scottish Open win even sweeter

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 1.07pm
Justin Thomas is one of the most prominent supporters of the PGA Tour (Peter Morrison/AP).
Justin Thomas admits winning the Genesis Scottish Open would be made sweeter if it came at the expense of one of the LIV Golf rebels.

DP World Tour players who contested the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club last month were fined £100,000 and banned from the Scottish Open, but successfully appealed against the sanctions on Monday.

Ian Poulter, Justin Harding, Adrian Otaegui and Branden Grace were then added to the field at Renaissance Club, with Otaegui and Harding in the first group out on Thursday and Poulter and Grace in the same position on Friday.

Asked about the possibility of playing with one of the quartet later in the week, US PGA champion Thomas said: “If I know all four of them, then it will be fine. It will be easy.

“But even if I don’t, I don’t necessarily think we’re going to be having any like gamesmanship or needling each other out there.

“At the end of the day, they are here for the same reason we are and that’s just trying to play well and give yourself an opportunity to win the Scottish Open.

“If it so happens that it comes to that point and you have an opportunity to beat one of them to win the tournament, it might be a little better, but I’m sure they would say the same thing.”

Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas on the first tee during day one of The Open at Royal St George’s (Richard Sellers/PA)

Thomas and Rory McIlroy have emerged as the most prominent supporters of the PGA Tour in its battle against the Saudi-backed rival circuit, but the two-time major winner is keen to concentrate on his game ahead of next week’s 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

“I’ll be the first to say I’ve gotten wrapped up emotionally from time to time, and I’m allowed to do that. I’m passionate about it and I feel a certain way,” Thomas said.

“But at the end of the day, myself and others, first and foremost, need to focus on playing good golf because that’s the number one priority.

“But if we can continue to focus on improving our product, getting our product as good as possible, then at the end of the day we have nothing to worry about.

“You never know what’s going to happen in terms of other entities or other things being thrown out there but I think we’re all very obviously pleased with where we are at and we are just continuing to make strides and progress and changes that are going to benefit everybody.”

