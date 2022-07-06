Competition watchdog to investigate Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Competition watchdog to investigate Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 1.25pm Updated: July 6 2022, 2.07pm
Microsoft’s proposed multibillion-pound acquisition of video game-maker Activision Blizzard is to be investigated by the UK’s competition regulator (Niall Carson/PA)
Microsoft’s proposed multibillion-pound acquisition of video game-maker Activision Blizzard is to be investigated by the UK’s competition regulator (Niall Carson/PA)

Microsoft’s proposed multibillion-pound acquisition of video game-maker Activision Blizzard is to be investigated by the UK’s competition regulator.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it will consider whether the 68.7 billion dollar (£57.7 billion) merger, which was announced in January, could harm competition and lead to “worse outcomes for consumers”.

US gaming giant Activision Blizzard is best known as the maker of the Call Of Duty, World Of Warcraft and Candy Crush franchises, which each have millions of players around the world.

Technology giant Microsoft is not only a household name in the computing world for its hardware and Windows operating system, but also makes the Xbox gaming console range.

The CMA said it wants to examine whether the deal could harm consumers by leading to “higher prices, lower quality, or reduced choice”.

The CMA said it has until September 1 to decide if it believes the merger may harm competition, and, if it believes it could, it will launch an in-depth investigation into the deal.

It added that it will engage “as appropriate” with its competition authority counterparts around the world who are also looking into the merger.

The regulator said it is also inviting views on the deal from interested third parties, with a submission deadline of July 20, as part of its initial assessment.

Responding to the CMA, Lisa Tanzi, Microsoft’s corporate vice president and general counsel, said: “We will fully co-operate with the CMA’s merger review. We expect and think it’s appropriate for regulators to take a close look at this acquisition.

“We have been clear about how we plan to run our gaming business and why we believe the deal will benefit gamers, developers, and the industry.

“We’re committed to answering questions from regulators and ultimately believe a thorough review will help the deal close with broad confidence, and that it will be positive for competition.

“We remain confident the deal will close in fiscal year 2023 as initially anticipated.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]