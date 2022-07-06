British Airways hires new operations chief as cancellations surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

British Airways hires new operations chief as cancellations surge

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 1.31pm
British Airways has hired a new operations chief as flight cancellations continue to soar (Steve Parson/PA)
British Airways has hired a new operations chief as flight cancellations continue to soar.

Rene de Groot, who currently leads operations at Dutch airline KLM, will move to British Airways as chief operating officer (COO) on October 1.

He joined KLM in 1990 as a pilot and continues to fly for the carrier.

British Airways has been one of the worst affected airlines in terms of cancellations in recent months, as the aviation industry struggles to cope with the spike in demand for travel amid staff shortages.

The Independent reported that by the end of last month the carrier had cancelled 17,600 flights – one out of every nine planned departures – for the summer season, which runs from April until October.

Airlines have until Friday to take advantage of a Government scheme allowing them to cancel summer flights without losing future rights to valuable take-off and landing slots at airports.

In a letter to staff seen by the PA news agency, British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle wrote that Mr de Groot is “very familiar with the issues that we’ve been grappling with”, after leading KLM’s operations amid “continuously changing conditions” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Doyle added: “I am confident that Rene will help us to rebuild our airline and become a better BA.”

British Airways announced in April that it was splitting its operations structure into technical and operations roles.

Current COO Jason Mahoney will take on the position of chief technical officer.

EasyJet, which has also been badly hit by cancellations, parted ways with its COO Peter Bellew on Monday.

