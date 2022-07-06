Prosecutor: Fatal Italy avalanche likely unpredictable event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Prosecutor: Fatal Italy avalanche likely unpredictable event

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 2.09pm
Hikers walk past the Marmolada mountain and the Punta Rocca glacier near Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy (Luca Bruno/AP)
Hikers walk past the Marmolada mountain and the Punta Rocca glacier near Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy (Luca Bruno/AP)

Authorities said conditions in the Italian Alps are too unstable for search teams and dogs to work on the mountain where five people remained missing after a fatal weekend avalanche.

Seven people were killed after an enormous chunk of a glacier broke off on Sunday, sending an avalanche of ice and rocks thundering across a trail where hikers were enjoying warm, sunny weather.

Rescuers said they hope the temperature will dip on Thursday, lessening the risk of more avalanches, so searchers could go on the Marmolada slope.

Relatives of the missing Italians pressed for the retrieval of their loved ones’ bodies, which are believed to be buried under the avalanche.

A police officer blocks the access to the Marmolada mountain and the Punta Rocca glacier near Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy
A police officer blocks the access to the Marmolada mountain and the Punta Rocca glacier near Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy (Luca Bruno/AP)

The size of the glacier’s detached pinnacle has been compared to an apartment building.

Trento prosecutor Sandro Raimondi said in an interview on Italian state radio on Wednesday that he has opened a formal investigation to determine if any negligence was involved.

Prosecutors plan to consult geologists.

Mr Raimondi said it appears at this point the avalanche could not have been anticipated.

“The unpredictability in this moment is the chief protagonist,” he said.

Forensic police investigators from the city of Parma have taken samples from some of the remains recovered to try to determine if they belong to any of the people missing.

Meanwhile, the mayors of Canazei and smaller towns at the base of mountains in the Dolomite range issued ordinances closing off the Marmolada peak to hikers.

Some ignored the orders and scrambled up the lower slopes.

A wall of the Marmolada mountain hut seen in front of the Punta Rocca glacier
A wall of the Marmolada mountain hut seen in front of the Punta Rocca glacier (Luca Bruno/AP)

Authorities have cited a weeks-long heat wave in northern Italy and scant winter snowfall as likely factors in the weekend breakup of the glacier, which has dramatically shrunk over decades.

Last weekend, the temperature on Marmolada topped 10 degrees Celsius (50 F), unusually high for early summer, authorities said.

Polar science experts at an Italian government-run research centre estimated that the Marmolada glacier could disappear entirely in the next 25-30 years if current climatic trends continue.

Between 2004 and 2015, the glacier lost 30% of its volume and 22% of its area.

People whose livelihoods are entwined with the mountain offered their own observations.

Carlo Budel, manager of an alpine hut on the side of Marmolada, recalled that the glacier was not covered with snow last month.

“Last year, when I moved to the hut on June 1, it took me half a day only to enter because the hut was all covered in snow,” he said.

“But this year, I opened the main door in just 30 minutes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]