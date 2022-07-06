Cameron Norrie’s girlfriend has ‘really good impact’ on player, coach says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cameron Norrie’s girlfriend has ‘really good impact’ on player, coach says

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 3.29pm
Louise Jacobi after watching boyfriend Cameron Norrie win his Gentlemen’s Singles quarter-final against David Goffin (John Walton/PA)
Louise Jacobi after watching boyfriend Cameron Norrie win his Gentlemen’s Singles quarter-final against David Goffin (John Walton/PA)

Cameron Norrie’s girlfriend has a “really good impact” on the British player, his coach has said.

Argentinian Facundo Lugones, who has been working with Norrie for almost seven years since his college days, said on Wednesday that the 26-year-old’s girlfriend Louise Jacobi has “made him mature a lot”.

The buzz around Britain’s Number One has reached fever pitch after his stunning quarter-final victory against Belgium’s David Goffin on No 1 Court on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, his coach revealed that the player likes “consistency”, keeping a close circle of people around him and playing backgammon for coffees with his fitness trainer, Vasek Jursik.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Cameron Norrie celebrates winning his Gentlemen’s Singles quarter-final match against David Goffin (John Walton/PA)

Mr Lugones said: “For him, it’s really important to have people around him that he can trust with anything and we’re going to push him and he believes in us and I think he’s happy with our team and that gives him a lot of love and consistency, that’s what he wants.”

Asked about Ms Jacobi, he said: “Kind of the same thing with his team – a lot of consistency, the same people around him, the same energy, same people you go to dinner (with) you hang out (with) and no distractions.

“And I think she has a really good impact on him, especially off the court, keeping things the same, keeping him happy, made him mature a lot, grow as a person and that shows in his career as well.”

Mr Lugones, who won Coach of the Year at the 2021 ATP Awards for his efforts in helping Norrie deliver the best year of his career so far, said they don’t clash much as he spoke about their relationship.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Cameron Norrie after his quarter-final defeat of David Goffin (John Walton/PA)

He said: “We have a great relationship – pretty much the same that when we started, very respectful of each other.

“Off the court we talk about anything. We’re friends, when we’re in tennis, really, really professional, very serious.

“Maybe we don’t spend that much time off the court now because he has his girlfriend, has his own place now, I stay somewhere else.

“Maybe we spend less time off the court, but the quality of the time and the way we do things is pretty much the same.”

Asked why he calls Norrie his “chicken”, Mr Lugones laughed, saying: “That was a long time ago. In Argentina when you’re taking care of someone, you call them your chicken, like you’re taking care of him.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Louise Jacobi appears emotional after watching boyfriend Cameron Norrie win (John Walton/PA)

“When I started travelling with him, all my friends would ask me, ‘How is your chicken doing? In Spanish. That’s why I call him that – that’s kind of the reason about that.

“He became a dog now. He’s not a chicken anymore.”

Mr Lugones also revealed that Norrie’s interests outside of tennis are playing card games, backgammon and Ludo and he plays with his fitness trainer.

“He plays a lot of games with his fitness trainer, Vasek – card games, plays backgammon, plays Ludo,” he said. “Plays always for coffees. They compete and they keep track of the coffees they owe to each other.

“He needs to stay competing all the time. He can’t unwind from competition.”

Mr Lugones said they play for coffees because Norrie always wins.

“He’s not going to make his fitness trainer go broke because he wins all the time,” he said.

