Matt Fitzpatrick relishing Scottish Open return after Brookline triumph

Matt Fitzpatrick is relishing getting back to business in the Genesis Scottish Open after a hectic spell celebrating his US Open triumph.

Fitzpatrick claimed his first major title at Brookline last month, joining Jack Nicklaus as the only male players to win the US Amateur and US Open on the same course.

The 27-year-old from Sheffield has not competed in a Tour event since, but admits he has already been brought back down to earth after shooting a 78 in the first round of the JP McManus Pro-Am on Monday.

“I want to get back to the routine and get back to playing regular golf again and this is a great week to do it,” Fitzpatrick said at Renaissance Club, where 14 of the world’s top 15 are competing in the £6.7million event.

“It’s such a strong field and a golf course I’ve played well around before, so I’m looking forward to getting the week under way.

“I feel like I’ve not had time to sit down and do nothing. I had three days at the back end of the first week (after Brookline) where I had that, but since then there’s been a lot going on.

“I’ve been in the car a lot driving places and flying as well. It’s just been busy with all sorts of stuff, so I’m looking forward to getting back into regular scheduling.”

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick on the 1st tee during day four of The Open at Royal St George’s (David Davies/PA)

Fitzpatrick lost out in a three-man play-off 12 months ago but admitted he was not as upset as he otherwise would have been after making a last-minute dash to Wembley to watch the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

“I was more interested in getting to the Euro final so it probably didn’t hurt as much as another play-off loss that I’ve had in the past,” he joked.

“But to come back here as a major champion for this event is great. I’m ready to play, see where my game is at, particularly going into next week as well.

“I’ve never played an Open Championship at St Andrews. I’ve only ever played the Dunhill, so I’m going to be interested to see how different it is. The set-up is very different, I’m sure. I’ve heard it’s pretty firm already, which is good.”