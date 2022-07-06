Duke of Cambridge receives ‘winning kiss’ from Kate after charity polo victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duke of Cambridge receives ‘winning kiss’ from Kate after charity polo victory

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 5.41pm Updated: July 6 2022, 6.59pm
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (James Manning/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (James Manning/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge received a winning kiss from his wife after his polo team were victorious in a fundraising tournament that netted £1 million for the couple’s charities.

William and Kate kissed on both cheeks as the duchess presented the prizes after the Royal Charity Polo Cup staged in Berkshire, just a few miles from Windsor Castle, at the Castle Ground at Guards Polo Club.

The couple even brought their new black cocker spaniel Orla to the event, and the dog was seen running around enjoying the summer sunshine.

When the duchess presented the duke with an imitation Samurai warrior’s helmet – from the Japanese sponsors of the tournament – the duke said “wow” and returned to the podium with his fellow players from the US Polo Assn team.

Duke of Cambridge charity polo match
The Duke of Cambridge in action (James Manning/PA)

Playing with the duke was James Harper, who has been named as captain of the England team for the match against Uruguay for the Coronation Cup at Guards later in July.

During the presentations, the MC described William as playing a defensive role with his team who beat the BP Polo and Monterosso Vikings teams.

Kate handed out the helmet trophies and other awards before posing with all the players for a group photograph.

Organisers said the event had raised a million pounds for good causes like London’s Air Ambulance Charity, the homeless organisation the Passage and the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

Ahead of the polo William and Kate mingled with the guests and the duchess was spotted stroking her dog as she held a drink in her hand.

The Cambridges showed a rare moment of public affection when they put their arms around each other as they walked from the polo ground after the prize-giving ceremony.

At their feet was Orla running around clearly enjoying the freedom but it is likely the dog was kept away from polo ponies who were stabled nearby.

The same polo event in 2021 raised £500,000 but the extra support of donors this year doubled the funds for good causes, such as the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, the Anna Freud Centre, a mental health charity for children, and the Foundling Museum.

